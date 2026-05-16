Dear Owen Hunt, you were Grey’s Anatomy’s most hated character and you earned it

Dear Owen,

You walked into Seattle Grace in Grey’s Anatomy Season 5 carrying the kind of damage that felt earned. A soldier. A trauma surgeon. A man shaped by war trying to re-enter a life. The PTSD was not backstory, it was the centre of who you were, and for a while, it made you genuinely worth watching.

That version of you had promise. And then, almost immediately, you started being you.

Now that you have packed your bags and boarded a flight to Paris — with Teddy, because of course with Teddy — it feels like the right moment to say some things plainly. Not in anger. Just in the interest of honesty, which was never really your strong suit. Because for seventeen seasons, you managed something that very few characters on this show pulled off — you made an entire audience root against you. Not because you were written as a villain. But because you were written as a man who genuinely believed he was the most reasonable person in every room, and consistently proved otherwise.

Cristina Yang told you who she was. You just kept hoping she would change.

She told you she did not want children. She told you this before the wedding, during the marriage, in therapy, in the firehouse, across operating tables. She said it clearly and without ambiguity, in every setting a person can occupy. And you heard her every time. You just kept waiting for a version of her that was never going to arrive.That is not love.

That is a relationship with someone you have not quite accepted.

Story continues below this ad

A still from Grey’s Anatomy. A still from Grey’s Anatomy.

When she became pregnant and chose to have an abortion, you went with her. You held her hand. For a moment, it seemed like you understood that her body and her future were hers to decide — that loving someone sometimes means accepting what they want even when it breaks your heart. And then, at Zola’s birthday party, surrounded by colleagues and friends, you turned to your wife and screamed that she had killed your baby.

At a child’s birthday party.

She had told you who she was from the beginning. The abortion was not a betrayal. It was Cristina being exactly who she had always said she was. The screaming was you, finally admitting you had never really accepted it.

Then came the cheating, which you later admitted was punishment. The man who held her hand at the clinic had, within a season, turned that gesture into a debt she owed you. She threw cereal at you. Given everything, it was a restrained response.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan took charge during Amjad Khan’s near-fatal accident, Salim Khan paid for last rites

Story continues below this ad

The plane. There is no version of this that reflects well on you.

As Chief of Surgery, you put six colleagues on a charter flight with a documented history of mechanical problems. Lexie Grey died in a field. Mark Sloan died weeks later. Arizona Robbins lost her leg. The Callie-Arizona marriage, one of the most resilient relationships the show ever built, eventually came apart under the weight of what that crash did to them.

You felt guilty about it. The guilt was real. But you had a particular way of grieving that kept you at the centre of the tragedy, while the people who had actually lost limbs and partners were left to put themselves back together.

Amelia Shepherd was not a problem for you to diagnose.

Story continues below this ad

By the time you got to Amelia, a pattern had become visible enough that the audience was watching with something close to dread. When she told you she was not sure she wanted children with you, your response was to suggest her feelings were not real, that it was the brain tumour talking, not the person. You located her personhood in a medical diagnosis because it was easier than accepting that another woman was telling you, plainly, that she did not want what you wanted.

A still from Grey’s Anatomy. A still from Grey’s Anatomy.

When she ended things, you told her there was some fundamental part of her that could not love or be loved. You said that to a woman in recovery. Someone who had spent years fighting to come back to herself. She called it a moment of clarity. She was right.

And then there is Teddy. There is always Teddy.

You loved her. She loved you. And rather than do anything honest with that, you spent years keeping her close enough to hold without ever fully choosing her. When she was finally pregnant with your child and began seeing someone else, you were jealous and controlling — while you were still with Amelia.

A still from Grey’s Anatomy. A still from Grey’s Anatomy.

You treated her love like something that would simply be there when you needed it, without requiring much tending in the meantime. By the time you finally committed to her, so much had accumulated that the relationship was already carrying more than most could hold. She forgave you things that were genuinely hard to forgive. That was always more about Teddy’s capacity than your deserving.

The veterans, and what you did in their name.

Story continues below this ad

By the time Season 19 arrived and the story of the veterans came out, that you had been illegally providing physician-assisted deaths to soldiers who were suffering, the show asked us to understand it as a complicated act of compassion. And perhaps it was, somewhere underneath. You genuinely cared about those men and women. That was never really in question.

But you dragged Teddy into it. You put her career, her freedom, her life at risk for a decision you made largely alone. And when it collapsed, the two of you fled Seattle like fugitives, leaving behind the hospital, the colleagues. Which is, in its way, very you. Leaving town with a woman who has spent her adult life absorbing the aftershocks of your decisions that you made without her.

Here is the thing that makes all of it land with such specific frustration: you were not without warmth. As a trauma surgeon you were often extraordinary, calm in chaos, instinctive under pressure. Your love for Leo and Allison was real and uncomplicated in a way that very little else about you was. And Kevin McKidd (the actor who played Owen Hunt), gave you nearly two decades, directed 49 episodes of this show, and never once stopped caring about the character, even when the writing made it difficult.

But warmth is not the same as goodness. And caring deeply about your own vision of what a life should look like is not the same as caring about the people inside that life. You wanted to be a father, a husband, a soldier, a healer — all of it, on your terms. The women who loved you paid the difference between what you wanted and what they could give.

Story continues below this ad

Cristina left for Zurich. She is running a cardiothoracic institute and has not thought about you in years. Amelia found her footing. Grey Sloan Memorial will be fine. It has survived considerably worse.

Paris is a beautiful city. We hope you leave it the way you found it.

With complicated feelings,

— Everyone who watched