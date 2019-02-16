Oru Adaar Love: The ‘wink’ girl’s debut film is a ticket to disaster

If you are one of those guys who want to watch Oru Adaar Love because of Priya Varrier’s wink, here’s a word of caution – please don’t waste money. This is the story of a bunch of high school boys trying to “correct” girls around them. If one guy wants to “correct” his classmate, the other one wants to “correct” his biology teacher. He thinks it is okay to call her at night and ask “doubts”— that too from a chapter she hasn’t even taught the students. In another scene, he asks the same teacher, “Kuzhi-la namma rendu perum serndhu chedi nadalaama?” (Shall we plant this together in the hole). She is too naive to understand the meaning, I guess.

Priya (Priya Varrier) has nothing much to do in the film except playing a damsel in distress who gets jealous when Roshan (Roshan Abdul Rahoof) hits on another girl, Gadha (Noorin Shareef). First Roshan finds Priya attractive and falls for her. Next Roshan finds Gadha more attractive and woos her. Actually, Roshan is someone who likes women in general. Here he likes Gadha a little more than he likes Priya. The tragedy is Roshan thinks he is in ‘love’— whereas he is not. He is aimless, confused and consumed by the idea of love, like any other average teenager portrayed in films. Roshan thinks his sole purpose of life is to get a girlfriend. Roshan kisses Priya. Why? He thinks she winked at him because she ‘loved’ him.

I am sure director Omar Lulu would have been as clueless as the audience while writing this story. Or else he would not have made a disaster in the name of a film that simply capitalises on Priya Varrier’s wink. What will it take for the makers to realistically portray two young people falling in love without romanticising downright creepy behaviour?

Oru Adaar Love is set in Don Bosco School. But it doesn’t seem like a campus set-up. Call me judgemental, but which school lets students colour their hair and wear a loose single plait? Students don’t behave like students. You don’t “accidentally” share porn photos on the class WhatsApp group, right? Also, they loiter around more than they attend classes and indulge in ‘matchmaking’. Teachers don’t behave like teachers. A teacher mistakes Mahabharata for Baahubali—quite literally. Sigh.

This Principal tells Roshan, “All children with single mothers end up like you (being irresponsible). What a blatant generalisation! Another one (Aneesh Menon) tries to flirt with Priya when she complains of stomach pain.

Oru Adaar Love isn’t only badly written but also reeks of body shaming-jokes, sexual innuendos and misogyny. One guy wants to try his luck on a girl. When she says, ‘I’m not a virgin’, he makes a vile statement based on her character. The male crowd in the theater laughs like crazed hyenas. In a loud manner, we are told, a guy shouldn’t ‘pursue’ a girl if she is not a virgin.

In the second half, Roshan slaps Priya because he thinks she is not understanding. He could have chosen to explain his anger in words.

Hey, wait. Also, unknowingly, Priya walks into the men’s toilet and finds the peon in his underwear and catches him fart. That is when you realise looking for a story in this film is pointless. I would recommend Omar Lulu to watch Prem Kumar’s 96 to understand how to conceive a campus-based love story.