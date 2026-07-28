Omkara: We celebrated Langda Tyagi for 20 years; it’s time we talked about Dolly

For the longest time, I avoided Omkara. Tragedies have never been my thing. I don’t enjoy stories where heartbreak is inevitable. They stay with me long after the credits roll. So despite hearing for years that Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara was among the finest films Hindi cinema had ever produced, I never found the courage to press play. Until now. Looking back, I am glad I waited. Had I watched Omkara a decade ago, I would probably have admired Vishal Bhardwaj’s brilliant adaptation of Shakespeare, applauded Saif Ali Khan’s unforgettable Langda Tyagi and moved on. Watching it in 2026, however, I found myself thinking about someone else entirely. Dolly.

For years, conversations around Omkara (with Ajay Devgn playing the titular role) have rightly celebrated Saif Ali Khan’s performance, arguably the finest of his career. But 20 years later, I think Kareena Kapoor quietly steals the film. Not because Dolly has the loudest dialogues or the most dramatic scenes. Quite the opposite. She spends most of the film simply loving someone. And perhaps that’s precisely why she stays with you.

Dolly doesn’t just fall in love. She nurses Omkara back to health. She breaks off her engagement. She stands before her father and chooses the man she loves over the life that had been planned for her. She elopes, insists they marry, and leaves behind everything familiar to build a new life with him. Yet none of it is enough. She still has to prove that she is loyal.

That, to me, is the real tragedy of Omkara. It’s not the murder or the the betrayal; it is the quiet expectation that a woman must keep proving her love, while a man’s suspicion needs no proof at all. And that is why Omkara feels so painfully contemporary.

Most toxic relationships don’t begin with violence; they begin with doubt. A question asked too many times. A phone call that needs explaining. A friend who suddenly becomes a problem. Slowly, suspicion disguises itself as concern until one partner spends the relationship defending themselves while the other keeps shifting the goalposts. No amount of reassurance is ever enough.

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But what struck me most wasn’t Omkara’s suspicion. It was Dolly’s silence and confusion. It wasn’t because she was weak, but as she had nowhere left to go. When Dolly elopes, she doesn’t simply choose a man. She risks the only home she has ever known the moment her father walks away in disappointment. By choosing Omkara, she burns every bridge.

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And that question stayed with me long after the film ended. When a girl chooses her partner against her family’s wishes and that relationship begins to fall apart, where does she go?

Thankfully, many families today welcome their daughters back with open arms. But many women still hesitate to leave unhappy or abusive relationships because returning home feels like admitting defeat—or because they genuinely fear there is no home left to return to.

Perhaps that is why so many women stay. Not because they fail to recognise the red flags. But because they don’t believe they have a safe place to land if they leave. That is what makes the scene between Dolly and Indu so devastating.

When Dolly tells Indu (Konkana Sen) that Omkara has changed and even reveals that he hit her, she isn’t simply complaining about her relationship, she is reaching out. She is hoping another woman will tell her that what she is experiencing isn’t normal. Instead, Indu smiles. “Pati aur patni kadhai aur karchi ki tarah hote hain…”

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Almost every Indian woman has heard some version of that advice. “Every marriage has problems.” “Adjustment karna padta hai.” “Men lose their temper.”

Indu isn’t cruel. She is simply repeating what generations before her were taught. Perhaps that is how patriarchy survives—not only because some men demand obedience, but because women, too, are taught that endurance is a virtue. Often, without intending to, they pass those lessons on to the next generation.

Years later, Thappad quietly challenged that idea. If Omkara showed us a woman being told to adjust, Thappad asked whether she ever should have been expected to. Between those two films lies an important shift in how we talk about marriage, respect and self-worth.

And yet, our headlines still tell a different story.

Every week we read about women who stayed because they believed things would improve. Women who ignored their instincts because they loved too deeply. Women who finally found the courage to confide in someone, only to be told to compromise, think about the family or give the relationship another chance. Instead of validating their fears, the people they trusted unknowingly took away the little courage they had gathered to leave.

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Perhaps that is why Dolly stayed with me. Not because she loved blindly, but because she knew. She sensed something had changed and reached out, asking for reassurance. She never received it.

One detail about Dolly often goes unnoticed. She isn’t portrayed as naive or uneducated. The film makes a point of showing that she is college-educated, listens to English songs and reads aloud. Yet sometimes education alone cannot protect someone from emotional manipulation. Intelligence doesn’t always translate into the confidence to leave, especially when love, family and social conditioning pull in opposite directions.

Maybe that is the lesson Omkara leaves us with 20 years later.

We spend so much time teaching girls how to recognise a good man that we forget to teach them something equally important—that choosing the wrong man should never mean losing the right to come back home.

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Because the greatest tragedy in Omkara isn’t that Dolly dies. It is that, long before the climax, she has already begun to believe there is nowhere left for her to go. When she says, “Aur nahi jeena humein,” it doesn’t feel like the beginning of a tragedy. It feels like the end of hope. And perhaps that is the warning Omkara leaves us with even today.

Love never asks you to keep proving yourself. And no woman should ever feel that leaving a relationship means she has nowhere left to belong.