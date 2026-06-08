Married at 15, Dimple Kapadia chose herself at 27: A lesson women still need in 2026

Over the last few weeks, India has once again found itself discussing the realities many married women continue to face behind closed doors. News reports of violence against women, troubled marriages, and relationships that turn emotionally or physically unsafe have sparked difficult conversations. While not every unhappy marriage ends in tragedy, countless women continue to endure silence, loneliness, and compromise because walking away often feels harder than staying. For generations, women have been told that marriage is something to preserve at any cost. They are expected to adjust a little more, forgive a little more, and endure a little longer. The fear of judgment—of “What will people say?”—often becomes as powerful as the problems within the marriage itself. More than four decades ago, Dimple Kapadia challenged that expectation.

When Dimple Kapadia appeared to be living a fairy tale

Today, Dimple Kapadia is celebrated as one of India’s finest actresses, but when she married Rajesh Khanna in 1973, she was just 15 years old. He was India’s first superstar, a phenomenon unlike anything Bollywood had seen before. Millions adored him. Young women worshipped him. To the outside world, Dimple appeared to be living a fairy tale. But life rarely resembles the movies.

Before she could even fully process the success of Bobby, the film that made her an overnight sensation, Dimple stepped away from acting. She became a wife and later a mother to daughters Twinkle and Rinkie. While many women of that era accepted such sacrifices as inevitable, Dimple would later reveal that the life she entered was not the life she had imagined.

Looking back at her marriage in a 1994 interview with Pritish Nandy, Dimple Kapadia spoke with remarkable honesty. Dimple admitted that she and Rajesh Khanna were very different people and acknowledged that she was perhaps too young to understand the pressures and complexities of being married to a superstar.

When asked if that period of her life had been traumatic, her answer was simple: “Yes it was.” That single sentence carries a weight many women will understand.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut calls nursing ‘most sexualised profession’: ‘Their uniform is very British’

There is a particular kind of loneliness that comes from realising that the dream you once chased is not the reality you are living. It is even harder when the dream was entirely your own choice. Society often shows sympathy to women trapped in arranged marriages but is far less forgiving when a love marriage fails. The response is frequently, “You chose him. Now deal with it.”

Story continues below this ad

Women are expected to live with their choices, even when those choices stop serving them.

Dimple herself once spoke about the innocence with which she entered marriage. Influenced by cinema and youth, she genuinely believed romance would look like the films she had grown up watching. Years later, the actor laughed while recalling how shattered she felt when reality failed to match those fantasies.

It is a funny anecdote on the surface, but it also reveals something deeper: she was a teenager trying to navigate adulthood, marriage, motherhood, and fame all at once.

By 1982, Dimple Kapadia made a decision that was considered radical for its time. She walked away.

Story continues below this ad

Today, separation and divorce remain difficult choices for many women. In the early 1980s, they carried an even greater social stigma. A separated woman was often viewed with suspicion. A woman leaving one of the country’s biggest stars invited even greater scrutiny.

Yet Dimple left. What makes her story remarkable is not merely that she exited a marriage. It is what she did afterward.

Dimple Kapadia reinvented herself

At 27, with two daughters to raise, Dimple Kapadia returned to the film industry she had left behind as a teenager. Her comeback with Saagar was nothing short of sensational. She wasn’t just returning to work; she was reclaiming a part of herself.

The industry that had once seen her as a teenage star now saw a confident, independent woman. She reinvented herself, took risks, and built a career on her own terms. She refused to let one chapter define the rest of her life.

Story continues below this ad

Perhaps the greatest measure of that decision can be seen in the women she raised.

Twinkle Khanna has often spoken about watching her mother wake up before dawn, exercise, work multiple shifts, and manage a household while building a successful career. To her daughters, Dimple was not a victim of circumstances. She was proof that women could start again. That legacy matters.

Because Dimple Kapadia’s story is not really about separation. It is not even about Rajesh Khanna. It is about identity.

It is about understanding that marriage, however important, cannot become the sole measure of a woman’s worth. It is about recognising that choosing yourself is not selfish. It is about accepting that sometimes courage does not lie in staying—it lies in leaving.

Story continues below this ad

Even in 2026, women continue to battle expectations that ask them to tolerate more than they should. They are told to preserve appearances, protect family honour, and keep adjusting. Yet stories like Dimple’s remind us that there is another path.

Four decades ago, when society expected silence, she chose change. When people expected compromise, she chose reinvention. When many would have accepted unhappiness as fate, she chose to begin again. And perhaps that remains the most powerful lesson of all: it is never too late to walk away from a life that no longer feels like your own and build one that does.