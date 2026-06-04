Nearly 20 years later, Madhuri Dixit’s Aaja Nachle speaks to today’s anxieties

In his body of work, perhaps the only true star vehicle that Jaideep Sahni ever wrote was Aaja Nachle. Directed by Anil Mehta in his debut and marking Madhuri Dixit’s return to the screen after a five-year hiatus, the film was a tribute to the elusive quality that made Dixit more than an actor. It is no coincidence that the film begins with her dancing. The opening number is called “Dance With Me,” but the title feels almost autobiographical. For decades, that was Dixit’s true gift.

She never danced alone; she carried audiences along with her, making participation feel instinctive. It is no coincidence that the film peaks right at the end of its first act, when she dances to the tile track. Look at expression of hers that closes the song. In those eyes and that faint smile lies something difficult to manufacture and impossible to teach. The kind of stardom that predates branding, marketing, and the industrial machinery of Bollywood. For a brief moment, she is not simply being a star. She is reminding us what one looked like.

But Sahni has never been particularly interested in delivering a formula without interrogating it first. So here as well, Aaja Nachle may be structured as a star vehicle, but it constantly pushes against the assumptions that underpin one. Dia’s (Dixit) return is not the familiar NRI homecoming that Hindi cinema has long romanticised. She does not arrive armed with nostalgia.

If anything, her relationship with Shamli is far more complicated. It is the place that defined her, but also the place she had to escape. She left when its expectations threatened to become a prison. And yet, departure does not erase debt. Dia returns because she understands that whatever she became was first made possible by this small town and its theatre. The stage gave her a language, a purpose, a way out. Watching it decay is, in some sense, like watching her own origins disappear.

A still from Aaja Nachle. A still from Aaja Nachle.

There is also an undercurrent of atonement here. By eloping with a foreigner, she had become a scandal in a community that already regarded performing arts with suspicion. Her departure seemed to confirm every prejudice attached to an art form forever struggling for legitimacy. Saving the theatre is therefore not simply an act of preservation. It is an attempt to repay a debt, to vindicate the world that created her, and perhaps to reconcile with the version of herself that once chose to leave. And this is where the film reveals its deepest conviction, its very soul.

Beyond the pleasures of its musical-drama form lies a stirring defence of art itself: of theatres, traditions, and cultural spaces forever vulnerable to the forces of commerce and expediency. In that sense, Aaja Nachle eventually becomes a film about cultural inheritance, about the ecosystems that sustain art and the ease with which they can be sacrificed at the altar of profit, development, or political convenience. Seen today, its central anxiety feels remarkably contemporary.

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What makes Aaja Nachle stand out is that it is never really interested in choosing a side. The film exists in the space between opposing impulses, forever searching for a midpoint. Between tradition and modernity. Between inheritance and reinvention. Between the roots that anchor us and the freedoms that beckon us elsewhere. Between naach-gaana and nritya-sangeet. Even its emotional conflicts mirror its ideological ones: the struggle to preserve a theatre from demolition is also the struggle to preserve feelings, relationships, and versions of ourselves that time insists on leaving behind. The battle over Ajanta is therefore never just about a building. It is about a way of seeing the world. What deserves to survive, and what can be surrendered to the future. What is heritage, and what is nostalgia. What do we owe the places and traditions that made us, even after we have outgrown them?

“Qala ko shehar ki nahin, shehar ko qala ki zaroorat hai,” the film proclaims. To hear that line today, at a time when creativity contends with political watchfulness, a flattening industry, and the cold uncertainties of AI, is telling enough. To revisit it now is to open a letter from another time, one whose wisdom was always meant for this moment. And in that letter, Dixit and Sahni appear like emissaries from a lost era, artists with grace, with conviction, and with a faith in cinema that now feels almost non-existent.