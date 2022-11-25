Love Today: A blatant exercise in voyeurism

Filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest directorial outing Love Today has become a hit at the box office. Following its success with the Tamil audience, the film was dubbed in Telugu and was released today. Pradeep borrowed the title for this film from Tamil superstar Vijay’s 1997 blockbuster.

Before Vijay graduated to fight for people’s welfare in his movies, he fought for love in the early years of his career. Love Today is one of Vijay’s hit romantic films. The 1997 film revolved around an unrequited love, which met a tragic end. Ganesh (Vijay) relentlessly pursues Sandhya (Suvalakshmi) to make her fall in love with him. But, she cites several excuses, not to mention her sociopathic father, to reject his overtures. But, Ganesh is determined and pays no heed to the advice from his doting father and friends. And then, tragedy strikes. Ganesh comes back to his senses and decides to make some course corrections. But, now Sandhya comes to him and professes her feelings for him. Ganesh, in a lengthy monologue, complains about all women in general and rejects Sandhya’s proposal. Ergo, the title Love Today. It asks people not to wait for the perfect time to fall in love, but to do it today, now, immediately.

Pradeep Ranganathan has a different reason for choosing the title Love Today for his film. He wants to examine the challenges of relationships in today’s times. If you take the idea of love that this film propagates at the face value, today’s love is cheesy, sleazy and cringy.

Uthaman Pradeep (Pradeep) is dating Nikitha (Ivana). The couple seem to assume that they know everything about each other. Venu Shastri (Sathyaraj), Nikitha’s father, disagrees. He dares the couple to swap phones and grant each other unlimited access to their phone data. He promises that if they feel the same way about each other the next day, he would not stand in their way.

Pradeep and Nikitha open a can of worms as they unlock each other’s phones. Pradeep, the film’s director, tries to extrapolate a very sorry idea about modern love. In the film, Pradeep is a whiner and first-grade hypocrite. He has so much dirt on him that he has no moral leg to point fingers at Nikitha. But, when he knows that she can’t dig up any of the bad deeds he has done through his gadget, because he wipes them out before the swap, Pradeep decides to find out everything about Nikitha that her phone could tell. And that’s pretty much everything.

For the next several scenes, we see Pradeep shamelessly judge Nikitha and play the victim card. He generalises all girls and makes sweeping statements such as “You (read all girls) have fun at the expense of good boys like us…huh?” And that’s only the beginning. He goes on to verbally assault her without an iota of conscience reducing her to a sobbing mess. And he doesn’t stop there, he goes further and paints himself as this “pure boy” who feels disgusted by the “impurity” of his girlfriend. He even has the nerve to shame Nikitha in front of her father and demand more time to fully examine her phone. The relationship should have ended there which would have accorded some self-respect to Nikitha. But, no.

Pradeep doesn’t extend the courtesy of trust to Nikitha, but when he gets caught neck-deep in some seriously messed up deeds he had done in the past, he demands Nikitha to trust what he tells her and understand the harmless fun behind his actions.

The very idea that Love Today presents is twisted and even deranged on so many levels. Most importantly, the film is loud and insensitive. The lopsided narrative remains firmly on the side of an untrustworthy man, who hasn’t grown out of his adolescence.

Even in the climax, Pradeep glamorises the moral masochism of his protagonist by making him accept Nikitha at her lowest point. The hero’s saviour complex denies any agency for the girl, and yet it claims to reflect today’s relationships.

As the film might have you believe, this is not a story of a transformation of a man-child, who learns to trust people in his life. This film is a work of an immature and self-absorbed filmmaker. He has no patience and lacks sensitivity to handle the theme of love. There is no delicacy in his narration or the awareness that this film is a blatant exercise in voyeurism. Pradeep’s idea of love is toxic.