Lokesh Kanagaraj just proved that Tamil cinema’s directors can be its next leading men

Here is a question nobody was asking five years ago: if Tamil cinema’s biggest stars stopped showing up, who would take their place?

Here is the answer nobody expected: the guys who used to tell them what to do.

I walked into Arun Matheswaran’s DC expecting to watch Lokesh Kanagaraj struggle as he tries to act, or maybe fail a bit because why would a director do a heck of a job as an actor? But he surprised me in every scene of the film, and I walked out thinking about something much larger. Not about whether he was good or bad, though for the record he was more than decent. But his presence on that screen, holding his own opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in a violent romance, actually tells us about where Tamil cinema is headed. Because Lokesh stepping in front of a camera is more than just a director trying something new. We are seeing a shift in an industry that is running out of the one thing it always took for granted: stars.

Tamil cinema in 2026 is living through a star crisis unlike anything it has experienced before. Not because the industry lacks talent. In fact, for whatever it is worth, it has plenty of new, fresh faces. But because the names that used to guarantee a full house on a Friday morning have either left, slowed down, or moved so far from regular filmmaking that the gap between one release and the next has become a canyon.

Start at the top. Vijay is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Jana Nayagan, his final film, released in July after six months of censor battles and a nationwide leak. The man who could open a film at Rs 200 crore on name alone has moved to Fort St. George, and he is not coming back. This is retirement from cinema, permanent and political.

Ajith Kumar, the other pillar of the Tamil box office for the last 20 years, has one foot in motorsport and one foot in cinema, and the motorsport foot is getting heavier. He made two films in 2025 and his next, Daredevil, was announced last week with no signs of when it starts shooting. Superstar Rajinikanth is now 75. He is still working, with Dharman in production, but the era of Rajini releasing two films a year ended a long time ago. Kamal Haasan is 72 and has been more visible as a producer than an actor in recent months. Suriya has become selective to the point where each new film feels like a special occasion rather than a regular occurrence. Dhanush is juggling Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, which means Tamil gets a third of his time at best.

That is the reality. And into that reality has walked a group of people whose job description, until very recently, did not include “acting.”

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Also Read: DC movie review: Lokesh Kanagaraj-starrer is a moody, visually rich drama that falls short

Watch Lokesh Kanagaraj in DC and pay attention to what he does between the lines. Not his dialogue delivery, which is adequate. Not his action sequences, which are solid. Pay attention to the pauses, the silences, the moments where most actors would fill the space with a look or a gesture, and Lokesh just stays still. That stillness comes from a man who has spent ten years watching actors fill spaces they should have left empty, and who has learned from every single one of those mistakes.

There is a scene where Devadas is tied to a window while a police officer works on him, not with fists but with words, trying to get a rise out of him. The camera holds on Lokesh’s face, and the expression is enough to make you realise what a terrific actor Lokesh is. It is the kind of presence only a director can think of, not an actor. Because an actor thinks about how the emotion reads on their face. A director thinks about how the emotion reads in the frame. The difference sounds academic until you see it on screen, and then it is the only thing you notice.

This is what directors bring when they act: the architecture behind the emotion. They understand the structure of a scene because they have built hundreds of them. They know that the power of a moment is not always in the performance but in the timing, the framing, the edit point, the silence before the line lands. When Lokesh holds a beat in DC, it holds because he has spent years telling other actors exactly how long to hold it. When Pradeep Ranganathan pauses for a laugh in Love Today, the laugh comes because he knows from editing rooms that a pause half a second too short kills the joke.

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Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra in DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran. Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra in DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran.

This creates a strange paradox. Directors who act are less technically skilled as performers than trained actors. While emotional range and expressiveness is more limited, their precision is sharper because they understand the machinery in a way that most actors never need to.

Pradeep Ranganathan proved that before Lokesh Kanagaraj did, and he proved it at a scale that nobody saw coming. His story still sounds made up even after you check the numbers. He directed Comali with Jayam Ravi in 2019. He had made a short film called App(a) Lock about a couple forced to swap phones, which he flipped into Love Today. Since he could not find the right guy to play the lead, he looked at the script, looked at himself, and thought: I wrote this character. I know him better than anyone I could cast. So he cast himself.

After Love Today, the smart move would have been to go back to directing, because you think Pradeep had proven his point. And for whatever it is worth, nobody would have blamed him for returning to the chair. Instead, he starred in Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, and it made Rs 150 crore. Then Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran, and it made Rs 100 crore. Three films as a lead actor, and three centuries. A hat-trick that actors with two-decade careers and massive fan bases have not managed.

Also Read: Dismissed for not being hero material and mocked for his looks, this ‘relatable star’ has delivered hattrick of Rs 100 cr films

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What is it about Pradeep, or any of these directors who are now experimenting in acting space that works on screen? Conventionally, they do not have the face Tamil cinema traditionally puts on a bus shelter ad. If you saw them at a coffee shop in Chennai, you would not look twice. And that, strangely enough, is the whole point. The audience might see someone who could be their roommate or their colleague or the guy who cracks jokes under his breath in a meeting. That familiarity, that complete absence of distance between the person on screen and the person watching, is something that conventional stars cannot replicate because their entire career is built on being unreachable.

Look at what has happened since. Pradeep Ranganathan is now producing films. His first production stars Ashwath Marimuthu as the lead actor. The director who directed Pradeep in Dragon is now acting in a film Pradeep is producing. Abishan Jeevinth, who directed Tourist Family last year and earned praise from both Dhanush and Suriya, has signed up to star in a romantic comedy after his hit debut, With Love. Ken Karunaas directed and starred in Youth earlier this year.

Ashwath Marimuthu to debut as an actor in PRS1, the first production venture of Pradeep Ranganathan’s banner PR Show. Ashwath Marimuthu to debut as an actor in PRS1, the first production venture of Pradeep Ranganathan’s banner PR Show.

And then there is Sasikumar, who started all of this back in 2008 before anyone had a name for it. He wrote, directed and starred in Subramaniapuram because he could not find the right face for his own story. Eighteen years later, he is still doing both, and his recent work in Tourist Family and Garudan has been some of the most praised of his career.

Now hold all of this against what Lokesh Kanagaraj does in DC, and a picture starts to form. What these directors share, across different styles and different levels of commercial success, is something that trained actors are actually trained out of: the willingness to be ordinary on screen.

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Nobody expects Lokesh to look invincible in DC. Nobody expects Pradeep to deliver a punch dialogue. Nobody expects Sasikumar to rip off his shirt and fight twenty men in a godown. So when they do none of these things, the audience does not feel cheated. Because what they get instead is a character who can be wrong, who can be weak, who can sit in a corner and genuinely not know what to do next. In an industry that has spent years treating its heroes as demigods, watching someone on screen who is allowed to be human is more refreshing than anyone expected.

Also Read: Director Sasikumar on Subramaniapuram: ‘I envisioned the entire story with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan in mind’

I am not arguing that directors should replace actors. That would be a ridiculous argument and nobody serious is making it. The star system exists because the human brain forms attachments to faces it sees repeatedly over decades, and that attachment is worth billions in ticket sales and brand deals. Lokesh himself said that he does not plan to act again. Sasikumar has acted for 18 years and is still not a conventional star. A director who dips in and out of acting does not build the bond that sustains a career in front of the camera.

What I am arguing is more specific. Tamil cinema, right now, in this particular window, has a gap at the top that will eventually be filled by the next generation of full-time stars. New faces are being tested every month. The pipeline has not dried up permanently; I believe it has just slowed down.

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The stars will come back, that is for sure. But in the meantime, the smartest people in Tamil cinema have stopped hiding behind the monitor. And honestly? The view from this side looks pretty good.