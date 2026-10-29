Koffee with Karan 9: Karan Johar has the wherewithal to work his way around nepo babies

Koffee with Karan 9: Karan Johar just delivered the best episode of the last season of his chat show, redeeming it from the first two lacklustre episodes. Unlike Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor can’t always get away with deceptive diplomacy, disguised as dabangg directness. And unlike Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, they don’t feel the need to team up against the world, who’s mostly judging them for a show that’s designed to put you through the wringer. They’ve grown up — Janhvi more than Varun — on the winking overtones of the talk show since its inception in 2004. And more than that, they fall under the big bracket of actors the host is infamous for handling rather tactfully — nepo babies.

Keep that nepotism flag flying

Ever since Kangana Ranaut labelled Karan the “flag-bearer of nepotism” in Bollywood on the Koffee couch back in 2017 during her last appearance on season 5, the filmmaker has owned that reputation. Of course, it’s more exaggeration than the whole truth, but having figured that he’d be scrutinized for every move irrespective of his intention going forward, he’s decided to “leverage” it instead. That’s also the word he used while Janhvi Kapoor admitted she should’ve used her privilege — which she gets trolled endlessly for nonetheless — to put her foot down against her “violation” and objectification in Buchi Babu Sana’s Telugu action film Peddi earlier this year.

Fourteen years into his career, and eight years into hers, if Varun and Janhvi respectively are going to be reduced to nepo babies, instead of shying away from inevitable PR disasters, they’d rather use the Koffee couch to churn out a witty and unvarnished episode like the old times, given it’s also the farewell season. All nepo babies must assemble — and they did, with Arjun Kapoor joining in to judge the Rapid Fire round — since it’s their collective responsibility to bring the sauciness back to Koffee with Karan, which is as key a component of Karan Johar’s legacy as are the nepo babies.

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That’s also why even the host didn’t pull his punches. After taking a soft check from Janhvi on her relationship status with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, he “really got into it,” as the actor put it. He not only spelled out the chronology of Janhvi’s relationships — even looping in her ex Ishaan Khattar in the process — but also pointed out how they’ve really held tight despite all the breakups around them. He named names — Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, and even Shikhar’s brother Veer Pahariya with Tara Sutaria.

Janhvi took a cue and nailed her Rapid Fire like barely any actor has in recent memory, doling out relationship advice on a hot platter. “Don’t overthink” to Vedang Raina — while cancelling Varun’s cheeky “Main Vaapas Aaunga” suggestion — followed by the truth bomb to Veer — “Don’t take her to a concert,” referring to videos of singer AP Dhillon hugging Tara Sutaria at his concert as her boyfriend stood dumbfounded in the audience. Though both Veer and Tara clarified his reaction videos were misleading, paid, and manufactured, they did end up splitting soon after. So, Janhvi spilling out the tea — long after it was already spilled — did carry weight, given her proximity to her potential brother-in-law.

Reading between the lines vs reading the room

Karan didn’t spare Varun either. While his questions may have been lenient towards the actor in the Rapid Fire, the host did what he used to do best — bring their living room disputes out in the open. He didn’t need a Lie-O-Meter to make Varun snap out of his diplomacy; just one look and grin were enough. When Shahid Kapoor appeared alongside wife Mira Rajput on season 5, Karan asked him if any of his exes were invited to the wedding. “The problem is that, Karan, you already know all the answers,” Shahid shot back. He hit the nail on the head when it came to Karan’s modus operandi — the whole appeal of Koffee with Karan, as opposed to a more whitewashed talk show (pun intended!) like Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, was that Karan already knew the guests’ deepest, darkest secrets.

But owing to the PR machinery getting the best of him in recent years, Karan changed his approach. He still put his guests on the spot occasionally, but didn’t grill them enough to get something substantial out of them. So, the audience were left to their own devices, reading the room desperately for any clues in the body language, stolen glances, and vacant silences. But with the latest episode, Karan brought back some old glory to his chat show, by broaching the hitherto-private fallout he had with both Janhvi and Varun earlier this year. But without getting into the details right from the very start, the exchange with Varun and Janhvi seemed more like the residue of a heated, private conversation.

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There were still some things left unsaid throughout the episode. Who was the guy in the “another relationship” Janhvi had between Ishaan and getting back with Shikhar? What was the exact reason behind Karan and Janhvi’s beef (in the spirit of the renewed glory of Koffee with Karan, let us speculate whether it had anything to do with Karan’s fallout with a former Dharma Productions director that Janhvi worked with)? Which were the films of Karan and Varun that were initially clashing at the box office (easy to join the dots, if you try)? What did Vedang Raina overthink about his relationship with Khushi? Why did Janhvi claim Khushi is “good” as far as love is concerned right now; is she dating someone her elder sister approves of? And which relationship of Arjun did Janhvi find out about through Varun?

Also Read — Janhvi Kapoor says ‘will forever carry shame of’ Peddi: ‘Was it extreme objectification? 100 percent’

These are all valid questions, but one should not hold Koffee with Karan or its host for not disclosing all the answers. Because the inherent fun of the chat show — particularly in the non-Reddit, non-social media days of the 2000s — was to read between the lines. Instead of hopelessly reading the room for nothing in return over the past few years, Karan has left us enough clues to play around with. He did spill some tea — but on his own terms. Because the best way to get back at trolls who would come at you nonetheless is to keep them guessing. The idea of the film industry being a fortress that the outsiders can’t penetrate had its own allure; and if the recent episode is anything to go by, the once-proclaimed “flagbearer of nepotism” may have owned, flaunted, and weaponized it for a higher purpose.

Roast of the Week’ is a weekly column for the Koffee with Karan nerd community who love to dissect and decode every episode in great detail. Watch this space after every episode!