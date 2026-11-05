Koffee with Karan 9: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor have grown up on the show, but never grow old

Koffee with Karan couldn’t have ended without having two of its most frequent guests on the couch in the final season. As host Karan Johar said in the latest episode of season 9, Kareena Kapoor is the only celebrity to appear as a guest on every season of the chat show. After her, that honour is shared by a rather interesting combination — her husband Saif Ali Khan and ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. In fact, Saif appeared alongside Preity Zinta in the first-ever Koffee with Karan episode (shot earlier but released after the premiere with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol).

Saif and Kareena hold yet another record on Koffee with Karan — the only couple to have been repeated on the couch. Their first appearance together was 16 years ago, on season 3, right after they’d made their relationship official. In the season before that, just three years earlier in 2007, Kareena shared the Koffee couch with then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. And two seasons later, she was eight months pregnant when she appeared alongside Sonam Kapoor on season 5 in 2016. So, clearly, she’s grown up on Koffee with Karan. Which is why she doesn’t let sass overcompensate for a lack of depth anymore.

When Karan asks Kareena during the Rapid Fire round which film she regrets passing on — Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 family drama Dil Dhadakne Do, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 romantic comedy Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela or his own 2003 rom-com Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kareena admits it was the latter. The directness of that confession is a far cry from the way she dilly-dallied around admitting it in the inaugural season of Koffee with Karan back in 2004. The wound of missing out on it, that too because of her demand to be paid equal to Shah Rukh Khan, was much fresher then. But she did come to terms with it, especially when Karan asked who the better actor was out of her and fellow guest Rani Mukerji. “We come from different genres,” she said, only for Karan to quiz her back, “And what is your genre, exactly?”. Kareena couldn’t help but laugh, resign, and admit, “Bad films.”

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Evidently, across her Koffee with Karan run, Kareena has not shied away from calling spade a spade, even though when it comes at her own expense. “You know you’re allowed to praise others, right?,” Saif told her during the Rapid Fire round. But Bebo being “apni favourite” is not a page out of Geet’s book, but also her own signature way of life. Leading the Kareena Kapoor fan club isn’t an act of narcissism, as much as it’s a celebration of the Kareena Kapoor that Koffee nerds expect her to be once she sits on that couch. From throwing shade at Karan (“I’m relieved this is the last season“) to wholeheartedly expressing her gratitude for landing an iconic character like Poo from his 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kareena channels her Bebo-ness with abandon, instead of constantly reminding the audience she’s more than the Poos and the Geets of the world when she does critically acclaimed films like Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders (2003) and Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra earlier this year.

Saifeena growing old together never gets old

When Kareena picks Kal Ho Naa Ho as the film she regrets saying no to, she adorably steals a brief glance at Saif. That’s because moments before the Rapid Fire round begins, Karan tells her that Saif was very bummed when Kareena rejected Kal Ho Naa Ho. She also admitted that she always wanted to work with Saif, found him “very cute”, and even shut the door out of embarrassment when he thanked her for her generosity once. Saif remembering Kareena complimenting him for his black kurta-pyjama look at the Omkara premiere was as adorable. Them resigning to the fact that they were noticing each other even when they were in different relationships back in the early 2000s could’ve been scandalous. But they did so as matter-of-factly as Saif rejecting his “past” with Shahid as “older than medieval history” on season 5, or as Kareena quizzing her ex’s wife Mira Rajput about her equation with Shahid on her talk show What Women Want.

It’s similar to how after waxing eloquent about how grateful he’s for the blended family for the entire episode, his advice to a younger Saif spoke volumes, “Take it easy.” Even Karan couldn’t help but chuckle and nod along. After all, as composed and laid-back as he seems now, the same Saif left his debut film because of his love for then-girlfriend Amrita Singh and tied the knot without even informing his parents. That led to his first two children — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan — but also an initially acrimonious divorce with Amrita. Even though like Kareena pointed out that it was destiny that she had to meet Saif on the sets of Tashan in 2007, his divorce would also be destined so that it makes way for new love. But that doesn’t stop Saif from admitting to his regret, dating back to over three decades ago.

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In arguably the darkest segment of Koffee with Karan’s 22-year history so far, when Saif and Kareena opened up on the knife attack on him at their Mumbai residence last year, they again did so with a mix of gratitude and PTSD. After all, encountering tragedies like these and averting bigger tragedies than what was “just 1 mm away” is also a part of growing up. But even as they grow up together, their quirks never get old. From Saif claiming that Rapid Fire questions are designed for younger, more “reckless” guests (or even their young selves, one would argue) to them demonstrating their lack of social life by struggling to find celebrities to call — outside of their family — in the “Hey Karan, it’s me segment”, Saif and Kareena just prove that as they retire from being reckless, it’s time for Koffee with Karan to also pull down the curtain.

Roast of the Week’ is a weekly column for the Koffee with Karan nerd community who love to dissect and decode every episode in great detail. Watch this space after every episode!