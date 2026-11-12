Koffee with Karan 9: With guests as dull as Sid-Kiara, the host has to do all the saving

Karan Johar has had three married couples on the ongoing final season of his chat show Koffee with Karan, and we’re not even halfway through. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, though not steeped in the talk show’s sauciness, still managed to create quite a stir by making the self-proclaimed online relationship experts wake up and wave their red flags. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also brought comfort to the show, candidly admitting they’d grown out of the Koffee mould yet were entering the deepest, darkest chapter of their recent lives. But Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had little to offer beyond their posturing as a good ol’ work-in-progress Punjabi family.

A good-looking snore

There’s no doubt that like Kareena-Saif, Sidharth and Kiara are also drop-dead gorgeous to look at. But unlike them, they don’t have the quirks to wade through a Koffee with Karan episode. They’re also too clean and sorted to lead the eagle-eyed internet to the hot mess like Virosh did on the show. While that saves them some damage-control PR exercise and days of ceaseless trolling and scrutiny, there’s barely any redeeming element to the shipwreck their episode was.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, host Karan Johar admitted that he doesn’t mind the self-proclaimed connoisseurs of Koffee culture (yes, me included) waxing eloquent about each episode in weekly columns because that’d only attract more traction for his show. The deal-breaker is not hate, but indifference. But the sad truth is I came too close to feeling indifferent after watching the latest episode. And that wouldn’t stop me from writing another 500-word+ column because, unlike a lot of his guests, I do care about the enduring legacy of Koffee with Karan.

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For someone who confessed she’s binge-watch reruns of Koffee with Karan (who hasn’t?) during her first pregnancy, the least Kiara could’ve done is jazz it up. She’s certainly the more interesting of her and Sidharth, who has always been the lesser exciting part of each episode he’s been in over the past 14 years. But when neither rises to the occasion, it comes down to the host to step in and be the life of the party. Karan tried consistently — and many a times even desperately — to salvage the show. From claiming he roleplayed as a doctor during a sexual encounter to rushing through their rapid fire segments instead of cross-questioning them on the diplomacy (because maybe that would’ve been a futile endeavour), Karan tried every trick in the Koffee book to spruce up the proceedings, but there’s only so much a host can do with guests as dull as Sidharth and Kiara.

The sense of an ending

Karan’s desperate attempts probably stem from the collective exhaustion all of us feel after witnessing the constant decline of Koffee with Karan over the past 22 years. He also admitted in the above interview that the last season was all about comfort for him. He didn’t want to pull a favour from anyone, and invited only those who’d readily take to the Koffee couch for him. But if it has to be a snoozefest like it was with Sidharth and Kiara, Karan might as well keep those casual chats to his living room. We get that as a host, you play off the energy of the guests, but if you know them so well, why even invite them on a show like this and do its legacy a disservice?

Karan also acknowledged that Koffee with Karan has lost its sheen season after season, owing to a multiple factors. Guests not willing to give interviews because that can often lead to online trolling? Sure. But at least get guests who, if can’t be real, can at least act their parts of being on an irreverent show fairly well. By all means, don’t quiz Salman Khan on his sex life. Like you, the Koffee audience has also evolved with the times, and don’t need pillow talk to make the matters more interesting. But to go on autopilot, and let the spiritless guests take your show down, helps no one either.

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Honestly, his analysis of why the show is struggling to hold up anymore is far more fun and insightful than the show itself. It’s like doomscrolling supplying more dopamine than life-affirming reels on Instagram. Dragging one’s feet across an episode — just for the sake of a quick closure — isn’t what Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul almost lost their careers for. If Emraan Hashmi can call Aishwarya Rai “plastic” to win the Rapid Fire, Karan can also poke his friends to put them on the spot in the same spirit. Karan, you may be feeling, “It’s done, bro” through the last season, but we, the self-proclaimed connoisseurs of Koffee culture, won’t take this defeat lying down. Even if that takes writing a few hundred words every week on a chat show that’s clearly started to give up on itself.

Roast of the Week’ is a weekly column for the Koffee with Karan nerd community who love to dissect and decode every episode in great detail. Watch this space after every episode!