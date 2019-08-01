Judgementall Hai Kya: Strong craft gets bogged down by a weak narrative

The trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya told us that the film is a psychological thriller that is trying to solve a murder mystery. We didn’t get much about the story of the film but it looked intriguing enough for us to make a trip to the theaters. Judgementall Hai Kya delivers on most accounts. The film draws you in with its striking visuals, intriguing background score and some smart casting choices but you can’t help but notice the lack of a strong narrative.

From the get-go, the film makes its intentions absolutely clear. We are told that Bobby’s (Kangana Ranaut) world is different than what is considered ‘normal’ and the reality she perceives to be the truth might not be the absolute truth. But if the narrator is unreliable, who do we rely on to tell us the reality in this whimsical world? This job is taken over fantastically by director Prakash Kovelamudi and cinematographer Pankaj Kumar.

As we are introduced to Kangana Ranaut’s Bobby, we are shown that this girl lives by her own rules, defying all social norms. Much like many of us, she considers movies as a means of escapism but unlike most, she believes herself to be the person she sees on the screen. Over the numerous montages of Bobby imagining herself being in the shoes of different characters, the film is trying to tell us that Bobby’s world view is unique. And this is where the film starts getting a little over-indulgent.

With a two-hour runtime, you expect the film to pick up the pace, but when the same information is communicated through different scenes, it screams repetition.

The film picks up the pace when there is a certain sense of tension between Kangana’s Bobby and Rajkummar’s Keshav. There is a new energy on screen as the two performers take on the roles of ‘normal’ vs ‘complex’ quite convincingly. The background music by Daniel B George livens up the film. Daniel needs to be complimented for effectively using old Hindi film music, much like his previous work Andhadhun.

In the second half, the film’s narrative gets even weaker. The link that joins the Mumbai and London portions of the film is half baked and you keep hoping that the actual motivation will be revealed later. Writer Kanika Dhillon also tries to incorporate the Ramayana angle here which does not land as well as expected.

Cinematically, the film soars as Bobby is on the cusp of uncovering the truth. Cinematographer Pankaj Kumar makes us see things through Bobby’s perspective and though the plot is hard to digest, you are mesmerised by his craft. As we reach the climax and witness a showdown between the lead characters, the use of mirrors and the popping colours make it hard for you to look away. But in the end, you are left with more questions than answers about Keshav’s character.

Keshav is clearly a disturbed individual who needs help. Kangana’s Bobby is a diagnosed mental health patient but no one has diagnosed Keshav yet. If the film’s debate is good crazy vs bad crazy, then it loses the argument of showing empathy towards those suffering from mental health issues. Keshav’s actions are problematic and if he has not visited a mental health professional in his life, he desperately needs it but by this point, the film is so busy in painting him as the bad guy that all hope is lost.

There is a constant imbalance between the story of the film and the way it is told. The telling is interesting but it is not ably supported by the writing. Editors of the film Shweta Venkat Matthew, Sheeba Sehgal and Prashanth Ramachandran make you question that truth of both Keshav and Bobby but certain plot points bug you that you keep waiting for redemption.

Overall, Judgementall Hai Kya makes you hopeful for the future works of director Prakash, cinematographer Pankaj and all the others involved in the technical aspects of the film. If this film is the representation of Hindi cinema in 2019, the future is certainly bright.