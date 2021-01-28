Jeet Ki Zid is a tribute to ‘the army behind the army’

Amit Sadh-starrer Jeet Ki Zid is based on the real-life story of Kargil war hero Major Deep Singh Senger, who was left wheelchair-bound after sustaining injuries during a mission, only to rise like a Phoenix. There are several elements which set apart the ZEE5 web series from your regular war drama.

So what’s different about Jeet Ki Zid?

Amit Sadh plays a Kargil war hero in Jeet Ki Zid. (Photo: Screengrab/ZEE5) Amit Sadh plays a Kargil war hero in Jeet Ki Zid. (Photo: Screengrab/ZEE5)

Amit Sadh’s Major Senger is a part of the Special Forces. As expected, we see his recruitment, training, failures and several other moments. But, despite the uniform and the guns, there isn’t the usual chest-thumping patriotism. The makers instead shed light on the functioning of the Special Forces.

Yet, Jeet Ki Zid is more than just the Special Forces. The story is rather about “the army behind the army” (the title of one of its episodes). There’s Major Senger’s wife Jaya, his close friend Surya and his commanding officer Colonel Choudhary – all of whom are on a mission to uplift Senger’s spirit as he struggles physically and mentally post his injury.

Needless to say, Jeet Ki Zid thoroughly belongs to Amit Sadh, who’s getting better with every project. But here, he’s pushed his boundaries, be it his physical strength or acting prowess. It is arguably his best performance till date. The show also relies heavily on other actors. Amrita Puri is a surprise package. It is Amrita’s character Jaya’s zid (stubbornness) which becomes Senger’s backbone. I really wish she gets more such strong parts. And, I am also glad Sushant Singh is picking amazing roles off late. As the ruthless trainer of Major Senger, who ends up as his saviour, Sushant is a great casting choice. Also, Aly Goni in a supporting part just when he’s already being loved by the Bigg Boss fans, helps the show.

Amrita Puri plays Jaya in Jeet Ki Zid. (Photo: Screengrab/ZEE5) (Photo: Screengrab/ZEE5) Amrita Puri plays Jaya in Jeet Ki Zid. (Photo: Screengrab/ZEE5) (Photo: Screengrab/ZEE5)

When Major Senger misunderstands Surya’s concern as sympathy, we expect the later to punch him. But all he does is pat Senger’s shoulder and walk off. When Jaya discovers Senger’s disability, she cries her heart out in private, so that she doesn’t become weak in front of him. When Senger calls out Col. Choudhary’s unorthodox ways, Choudhary avoids reacting too. Jeet Ki Zid plays well in silences or without many dialogues in the most tense situations.

Aly Goni plays Surya in Amit Sadh starrer Jeet Ki Zid. (Photo: Screengrab/ZEE5) Aly Goni plays Surya in Amit Sadh starrer Jeet Ki Zid. (Photo: Screengrab/ZEE5)

What also stands out is how the show talks about physical disability, highlighting how indifferent our society is towards such people.

Jeet Ki Zid could’ve been just another Republic Day release. But, it ends up being a lot more.