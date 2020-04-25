Hundred: 100 marks to Rinku Rajguru and Lara Dutta

Hundred, starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru, is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Hundred, starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru, is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Hundred is about two women, Netra Patil (Rinku Rajguru) and Saumya Shukla (Lara Dutta). Netra, who works in the census department, is given the tragic news that she has a brain tumour. She has 100 days left. Saumya, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, is struggling to prove there is more to her than just being a woman. One day, their paths cross and thus begins the story of Hundred, a web series on Disney + Hotstar.

Netra and Saumya come from different social backgrounds but grapple with the same problem: a patriarchal society. The theme of the web series is that women can do anything, but are endlessly underestimated and pulled down by men. While Saumya is told to attend a flashmob instead of busting a drug racket by her misogynist boss, a male colleague compares Netra to a curry leaf.

However, Netra and Saumya give wings to each other’s dreams. Saumya inspires a dying Netra to make the most of her remaining days and hires her as an informer. The way Dutta’s character is carved out is impressive. Saumya has various shades. She is neither a hero nor a villain. She has her whims and fancies in life, and she doesn’t pretend to be a ‘tyaag ki murti’.

With her acting prowess, Rajguru’s character comes out as a heroic figure. She even says in the first episode, “Main heroine bhi hun aur hero bhi,” and I couldn’t agree more.

Apart from the two powerful performances by Dutta and Rajguru, Hundred boasts of impactful performances by Karan Wahi, Parmeet Sethi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Makarand Deshpande, Suyash Zunjurke and Rajeev Siddhartha.

Makarand Deshpande, Rajeev Siddhartha, Karan Wahi and Suyash Zunjurke in Hundred.

But Hundred falls short of being perfect binge-watch materical, and the blame can be placed on the script. The pace of the story gets sluggish, at times, making it difficult to finish an episode. Director Ruchi Narain in an interview to PTI said with Hundred she wanted people to watch something light and random, thus she also didn’t want to take anything “too seriously” while making it. I feel she didn’t take the genre of her show too seriously because it’s an action-comedy sans any ‘real’ action.

Watch Hundred for Rinku Rajguru and Lara Dutta’s performance. Though not binge-watch worthy, it does provide some laughs.

