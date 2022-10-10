Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: A retrospective to understand his work, RRR, Baahubali and beyond

RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli turns 49 today. But who is SS Rajamouli, the director who has been breaking cliches and geographical confines, one film at a time? The south Indian states outside the then-united Andhra Pradesh discovered him with Simhadri. The whole country found him with Baahubali. And the rest of the world has learnt his name after RRR. The growth trajectory of Rajamouli to becoming a global success with stories that are inherently rooted is something never seen before. A Hollywood film by Rajamouli in his over-the-top trademark style is now a possibility. He has been signed by the American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which manages the likes of Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Zendaya, Ava DuVernay, and Ryan Murphy to name a few. With the backing of CAA, the best resources that Hollywood has to offer have become more accessible for the filmmaker.

Rajamouli already enjoys huge popularity in Japan, thanks to Baahubali: The Conclusion. The 2018 fantasy drama became a pop cultural phenomenon not just in India, but also in Japan. The film ran in theatres for over 100 days. Cashing in on his growing popularity, Rajamouli is now dedicating his efforts and time to give RRR a wide release in Japan. RRR is set to make its debut at the Japanese box office on October 21, and the buzz it generates there will invariably add to the film’s ongoing Oscar campaign.

Despite a significant number of naysayers, RRR is being advertised as a fan favourite among Oscar contenders. The film’s award and the theatrical campaign are being run by Dylan Marchetti of Variance Films. He calls RRR as not just “the best movie from India this year. It’s the best movie in the world this year.” The film’s supporters believe that getting as many Academy voters as possible to watch this bombastic action drama on the big screen in a packed cinema hall is the best campaign strategy to pursue. In this effort, they continue to run the #encoRRRe programme to showcase the film in cinemas across the US. This program was launched earlier in June to give the American audience ‘one last chance’ to experience the movie on the big screen as at the time the film was already made available for streaming for a global audience on Netflix. After a low-key launch in the US, the film found an organic fanbase in the US, which was both stupendous and impressive.

Every screening of RRR has added to the film’s growing popularity worldwide. The film’s recent screening as part of the Beyond Fest in the Chinese theatres in Los Angeles made quite a splash. The film was watched by over 900 people on the IMAX screen in the presence of Rajamouli. The filmmaker himself was surprised by the way the non-Indian audiences responded to the movie. The visuals from the screening showed a group of overzealous fans of the movie doing the hook step of the ‘Natu Natu’ song, prompting Rajamouli to say thus: “I was imagining that I was coming to America but it looks like a place called Ameerpet in Hyderabad, my home town.”

Rajamouli is fast becoming the most celebrated Indian filmmaker globally. It’s hard to recall when was the last time Indian filmmakers struck such a rich vein with the mainstream audience worldwide. He proved that you don’t have to always make a realistic and ‘pure’ cinema to make a mark in the international markets. You can accomplish this feat by doing unapologetically crowd-pleasing movies.

The effects of Rajamouli’s global success on Indian cinema are undeniable. By Mani Ratnam’s own admission, it was Rajamouli who gave him the courage to split his dream movie Ponniyin Selvan into two. One of the many challenges that stopped Mani Ratnam from making Ponniyin Selvan for decades was the novel’s sheer size. Splitting a movie into multiple parts, which was considered a risky move in the past, is becoming a formula for the huge box office success in India since Baahubali.

What’s it about Rajamouli’s storytelling that is redefining the very landscape of the Indian film industry? It cannot be answered without rewatching Rajamouli’s past movies and digging the clues in them. Indianexpress.com will do a retrospective series on Rajamouli’s career to understand what makes him tick as a storyteller. We are hoping that this exercise will reveal the certain recurring patterns, themes, tropes and cinematic elements of Rajamouli, which he has perfected over the last 20 years to reach where’s today.