Gullak Season 5: The real reason we love the Mishras has nothing to do with nostalgia

Gullak Season 5: The wifi router has claimed the gullak’s corner. Seven episodes this time, compared to the five of earlier seasons. A fresh coat of paint on the walls of Mishra Niwas. A new actor in the role of Annu — Anant Joshi, stepping into shoes that Vaibhav Raj Gupta wore across four seasons and wore well. Aman (Harsh Mayar) is in college now, living away from home. Annu has quietly rented a flat with a co-worker without telling his parents. Bittu ki Mummy, and this detail deserves a small celebration, finally has a name. It is Shalini. These are the surface changes. Underneath them, Gullak remains exactly what it has always been: an honest portrait of family life.

The temptation, when writing about Gullak, is to reach for the word nostalgia. It is not wrong, exactly — the show does conjure something warm and slightly aching in anyone who grew up in a household that looked even vaguely like the Mishras’. The old city lanes, the cluttered rooms, the kitchen arguments about missing paneer, a Sunday that smells like mustard oil and irritation — all of it registers. But nostalgia is a passive thing. It preserves. Gullak does something else.

In the first few episodes of season five, something feels off. The gossip, the dinner table arguments, the four of them in each other’s orbit — it is quieter than usual. Everyone is slightly more in their own world. There are no ‘aapko nahi pata’ stories by Annu that you have always loved. You cannot name what is missing. You just feel it.

Gullak Season 5 is streaming on Sony LIV. Gullak Season 5 is streaming on Sony LIV.

The last episode tells you. What you were missing was the Mishra family in full presence with each other. And in that moment you understand what Gullak has been building toward — not just this season, but across all five. The show’s real USP was never the old city lanes. What holds it all up is what a healthy bond between parents and children actually looks like. The Mishras talk to each other. They laugh. They gossip. They discuss futures and share anxieties. And when the kids have done something wrong, the parents know how to make them understand without making them feel like they have done something unforgivable.

ALSO READ: Gullak Season 5 review: Smiles come laced with impatience as show leaves middling impact

This is what Gullak has been saying since 2019. Quietly, without making a point of it.

Annu’s arc across five seasons makes it clearest. Remember when Aman unexpectedly topped his class and Annu failed his SSC exams yet again? The middle-class parenting handbook would have weaponised that comparison. Instead, Santosh (Jameel Khan) and Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni) held Annu close. Protected his dignity. Gave him money to give to Aman so he did not have to stand there empty-handed in front of his brother’s success. That instinct, to hold rather than compare, runs through everything the Mishras do. Through subsequent SSC failures, a career that kept finding new shapes, the stint in amateur colony politics — Santosh never withdrew. When Annu threw himself into local politics, something many fathers would dismiss or gently ridicule, Santosh took pride in it. He has always been less a disciplinarian and more a friend. An enthusiastic audience for his son’s stories.

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A still from Gullak. A still from Gullak.

Spoilers ahead

This season, Annu has quietly rented a flat he hasn’t mentioned at home. When it comes to light, the mother’s response is simply: it was your money. No injury, no guilt-tripping. When Annu finally admits he wants to quit his job and do something of his own, Santosh tells him he has been feeling guilty. Not angry — guilty. His own son was hesitating to share what he wants from life. As if, Santosh says, he is his boss and not his father. That line. The guilt of a parent who has noticed a gap forming and refuses to let it become permanent.

A still from Gullak Season 5. A still from Gullak Season 5.

Season four had put the Aman side of this to its hardest test. Santosh discovers a love letter and a book in Aman’s bag, loses his temper and slaps him. Aman runs. Annu finds him at a bus stand and brings him home. When Aman comes back wanting to apologise, Santosh does not wait for it. He talks about getting an apartment, separate rooms, more privacy for both boys. And Aman tells his father that none of his friends talk to their father the way he does. Aapne kabhi humein dara ke nahi rakha. Santosh’s response is to tell him: never change yourself, never shrink your nature, because of the fear of one slap. The Mishras are not a perfect family. When they break something, they try to fix it.

Season five picks up that thread and tightens it. Aman, back from college, has been offering consultations through an astrology app and hiding it entirely. Then strangers barge into the house — people from outside who know exactly what Aman has been up to. The worst way for parents to find out. The expected reaction does not arrive. No explosion, no withdrawal of trust, no punishment performed for the audience. They sit with him. They make him understand. Just parents who have decided, again, to stay in relationship with their child even when he has given them a reason not to.

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A still from Gullak Season 5. A still from Gullak Season 5.

This is not specific to this season. The show’s most moving moments have always lived here — in the daily habits, not the crises. The gossip about Bittu ki Mummy. The father who asks follow-up questions because he is genuinely curious. The mother who knows what everyone is feeling before anyone has said it. And then there is the thing the show does quietly, almost in the background: Santosh and Shanti fight, bicker, irritate each other — and the kids watch all of it. But they also watch their parents care for each other. Look out for each other. The small gestures that don’t announce themselves. Aman and Annu grow up seeing what a marriage actually looks like from the inside, in all its ordinariness. That, too, is part of what they carry.

Healthy family dynamics like this are not common in Indian households — in cities or small towns. That is the thing. You watch the Mishras and one of two things happens. Either you remember the equation you had with your own parents and feel the warmth of it returned to you. Or you did not have it. And what you feel is closer to longing.

Gullak produces both responses. Sometimes in the same episode.

That is not nostalgia. That is a standard being held up.

The gullak has moved to make room for the router. The family around it has not moved at all.