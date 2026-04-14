Growing up with Asha Bhosle: A 90s kid remembers the singer who added melody to loving, living, longing

In the mid 90s, when “Tanha Tanha” and “Rangeela Re” hit the airwaves, as kids we mimicked Urmila Matondkar’s moves, but it was Asha Bhosle’s voice that gave the song its sass. Who can forget the high-octane energy of “Le Gayi Le Gayi” from Dil To Pagal Hai? It was the quintessential dance-off song at every colony party. These were the kind of songs that made the 90s feel bright, glamorous. We didn’t know Asha Bhosle, we didn’t care about legacy, we understood energy. For us the voice meant fun. It meant colour. It meant life, it had rhythm. Asha Bhosle, then in her 60s, sounded younger and more vibrant than the actresses on screen.

That is the thing about Asha Bhosle. She enters childhood not like a chapter from the past, but like the coolest person in the room.

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The MTV revolution: When indipop met a legend

And then there was MTV, our window into what felt like a cooler, bigger world. Indipop was arriving, music videos were redefining what glamour looked like. And right there too was Asha Bhosle, with “Raat Shabnami Bheegi Chandni”. We had our teenage crushes on Milind Soman but weeks later, it was her voice that kept coming back, humming itself into your head on the school bus, in the middle of other thoughts. She proved that Indipop isn’t just for the youth, but a space she could inhabit just as effortlessly and completely make her own.

Collaborative gems like “Kabhi To Nazar Milao” and “Kahin Kahin Se Har Chehra” became the literal background score for our first real crushes, playing somewhere between stolen glances and unspoken feelings.

Discovering RD Burman-Asha

And then we grew up a little and started digging through our parents’ cassettes, discovering that the woman who sang “Rangeela” was the same one who defined an era with R.D Burman.

That phase of growing up is full of half-understood feelings. You don’t yet know much about love, but you are already drawn to songs that seem to know more than you do. This wasn’t a shy emotion anymore—this was romance in full colour. “Chura Liya Hai Tumne”, “O Mere Sona Re”, “Kitne bhi Tu Kar Le Sitam”, songs that were more confident, more expressive, almost teaching you what love was supposed to look and feel like, even before you fully understood it.

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When love gets real

Then comes youth, the years of intense relationships. This is when her songs change again. Or perhaps they don’t change — you do.

Songs like, “Pyar Ke Mod Pe”, “Jahaan Mein Aisa Kaun Hai” felt as if they had been written inside your chest. “Roz Roz Aankhon Tale” has that same ache of intimacy which was quietly consuming. These are not songs of infatuation. They are songs of emotional weather. They are songs for the age when you realise that love is not only about finding someone, but also about waiting, hoping, and fearing.

Adulthood and the weight of loss

Life happens and comes heartbreak, or something even more complex than heartbreak. The kind of loss adulthood brings, where not everything ends cleanly, and not everything that remains can be named.

That’s when “Mera Kuch Saamaan” from Ijaazat begins to make sense, not as a song, but as a feeling. It does not cry, it does not plead, it remembers. It gathers little pieces of love left behind — objects, moments. Because growing older teaches you that relationships do not always end in dramatic scenes. Sometimes they remain in drawers, in old messages, in weather, in habits, in places you can no longer return to as the same person. Asha sings that kind of loss with impossible tenderness.

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And then there is “Katra Katra” which feels like the slow recognition of how love is lived and lost – in fragments.

Finding solace in the quiet

With time when life has humbled you, there comes a quieter, deeper understanding of it – not just love and loss, but distance, acceptance.

At this stage, you find yourself returning most to the songs that make you look inward, pause, soak in the atmosphere. Songs like “Phir Se Aaiyo Badra Bidesi” become your solace. “Justuju Jiski Thi” or “Choti si kahaani Sey” become the companions for lonely commutes and rainy evenings when life felt a bit too heavy.

These songs are about memory, solitude, waiting, and the strange way life keeps circling back to earlier versions of ourselves. You hear them and remember not just the person you loved, but the person you were when you first heard them. The version of you that didn’t know yet how things would turn out.

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At some point, the timeline collapses: The school kid dancing to “Le Gayi Le Gayi”; the teenager discovering RD–Asha; the young adult finding solace in “Pyaar Ke Mod Pe”; the older you, sitting quietly with “Phir Sey Aaiyo”. They’re all versions of the same life.

Every time we hit play, we aren’t just listening to a song. We are visiting an older version of ourselves. Held together, all this time, by one voice.