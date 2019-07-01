Giving ‘Tamil Ponnu’ connotation to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is unfair

Season three of Bigg Boss Tamil is off to a great start. It’s been only seven days but the reality show has already generated enough subplots that will keep the audience engaged for the next few months.

The contestants of the latest season, however, bear an uncanny resemblance to contestants of the previous season. Fathima Babu is the mother-figure of the house. She embraces every contestant with kindness and maturity reminding us of Mumtaz from season two. For Ananth Vaidyanathan, we have Mohan Vaithya, who is also a father-figure in the new season. Sandy’s Chennai slang, friendly personality, non-stop pranks and his desire to make fun of others makes him the new Danny. Saravanan takes the place of Ponnambalam as a straight-forward but mature senior who the youngsters can turn to for moral advice. The remaining contestants share several similarities with the ones that have come before them.

In short, we are sort of familiar with most of the characters on the show, except for Vanitha Vijayakumar. She is a real surprise. She is a trouble-seeker who likes to put up a good show. In the coming days, she will play the role of a catalyst in bringing forth the simmering tension among the housemates to the surface. In fact, she is already doing it. For example last week, she escalated a minor exchange between Abhirami Venkatachalam and Meera Mithun into a full-fledged quarrel using her position as the captain of the house.

Interestingly, Vanitha doesn’t seem to have favourites (as yet) even as she clearly deplores Meera Mithun’s guts. On Sunday’s episode, she reprimanded her “friend” Madhumitha for giving a cultural angle to Abhirami’s pranks with a water bottle. Vanitha hogged the limelight by showcasing her liberal values but towards the end, she indulged in personal attacks.

Even Kavin took exception to Madhumitha playing the ‘Tamil ponnu’ (Tamil girl) card very openly and very early on the show. His criticism remained within the confines of the subject as he asked why was she trying to alienate others by invoking her Tamil identity. But, Vanitha telling Madhumitha that her blissful marriage may not last for long was totally unwarranted.

Nevertheless, Madhumitha’s ‘Tamil ponnu from Tamil Nadu’ card may also prove detrimental to the efforts of other contestants. Last season, Janani Iyer used the same sentiment to make her pitch to see a Tamil ponnu win the show. And, we saw Riythvika taking home the top prize. It is difficult to say how much of the identity sentiment helped in the previous season. But, we cannot also rule out the possibility of it having some influence on the audience while deciding the winner.

Especially such Dravidian connotation to the show may tip the scale against contestants from neighbouring states like Sherin Shringar and Sakshi Agarwal. And it may also affect the winning chances of contestants like Abhirami and Meera as their characteristics do not fit the conventional idea of a Tamil ponnu. And it’s unfair.

In fact, the show’s host Kamal Haasan was seemingly unwilling to debate the controversy that erupted under his watch. It looks like he was aware the political price he may have to pay, should he make an off-the-cuff remark that may not sit well with everyone. The subject is a double-edged knife and we can’t blame the Vishwaroopam star for treading carefully.

It remains to be seen whether the housemates would continue raking up the discourse around Tamil culture in the coming days. If so, Kamal would have no option but to settle the issue on the show.