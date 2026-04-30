Does the world need a 3 Idiots sequel?

“It has the same humour and an unusual story,” Aamir Khan remarked recently, confirming that a sequel to 3 Idiots is not necessarily a rumour but a story very much taking life. He went on to suggest that the film returns to the same trio, only now met a decade after we last saw them in 2009. Careful not to overstate what is still in progress, he noted that the script remains underway, telling Amar Ujala: “There is still more work to be done on the script, but the story is very good; it’s a beautiful story, and Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani have written it very well. I am also waiting to do that and become Phunsukh Wangdu once again.”

In truth, the announcement feels less like a surprise and more like an arrival long anticipated. Social media responded with a surge of excitement, which is hardly unexpected. 3 Idiots was not simply successful; it altered the grammar of mainstream Hindi cinema, leaving an imprint on those who made it as well on those who watched it. Needless to say that it endures as a modern classic, its reach reflected in a worldwide gross of Rs 400.61 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama. Yet the news invites a more measured curiosity. A sequel, especially to a film so firmly lodged in public memory, carries a different kind of burden. Seen through the sensibilities of Hirani and Khan, the project becomes more than an expected continuation; it is indeed very much negotiation with nostalgia, expectation, and a completely changed cinematic landscape.

3 Idiots grossed more than Rs 400 crore worldwide. 3 Idiots grossed more than Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Diminishing returns for Hirani

Without much dispute, it can be said that in 2009, through 3 Idiots, was the moment that placed Hirani on the wider map. This is not to diminish the grace of the Munna Bhai films that preceded it; those works prepared the ground, but 3 Idiots was the arrival. What Hirani achieved alongside, key collaborators Joshi and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, (drawing loosely from the novel Five Point Someone) was something that moved beyond success into recognition of a different order. It made him a household name. It made him the heartthrob of the film industry. Even now, many return to it as his defining work as a generation has grown up with its reruns, carrying parts of its counsel into their own lives, revisiting it as one does something familiar that never quite exhausts itself. In that sense, to revisit it now is to approach something already embedded in popular memory. The risk is not only creative but also cultural; to touch such a work is to test how much of it still belongs to the present. (Although it is beyond dispute that Chatur’s infamous speech would be wholly untenable in a contemporary context, while also suggesting that Hirani’s style of humor has, in many respects, become increasingly dated).

More than that, Hirani’s own trajectory complicates the situation. If one sets aside commerce, because his films have not failed in that regard, with his subsequent releases, PK and Sanju reaching even larger audiences, there is a visible shift in the syntax of his storytelling. The earlier ease, the particular blend of humour and observation, has seemed less assured. Take PK, for instance, which began with a novel premise that invited possibility but lost some of its force as it moved forward, a limitation Hirani himself has popularly acknowledged. Sanju, though anchored by a rather moving father-son relationship, often felt like a retelling that stopped short of deeper inquiry. Then came Dunki, his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, a film that promised breadth but arrived in a more uncertain, confused form. Even the box office, usually receptive to Hirani’s instincts, suggested a slight loosening of his hold. Because the drama has now begun to appear more laboured, the humour less instinctive, more problematic. Seen against this backdrop, to return to one’s most loved work is to confront it afresh. After all, memory can be more exacting than any audience.

A sequel that outweighed the original

Having said that, one could argue that the pairing of Hirani and Joshi remains among the few in recent memory to have crafted a sequel that not only matched but, for many, surpassed its origin. Lage Raho Munna Bhai stands as that rare instance: a film that gathers the essence of Hirani’s sensibility: the eccentric humour, an improbable premise, and a dismantling of system, all without slipping into insistence. It carries conviction on its sleeves. Even then, Hirani was not without pressure. To follow Munna Bhai MBBS with a second chapter was to risk being measured against his own beginning, to prove that the first success was not an accident of timing. He might just as easily have turned elsewhere, chosen a new story to affirm his range. Instead, he returned, risking repetition, and instead, finding renewal.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai stands as one of the rare sequels that not only matched but surpassed the film it followed. Lage Raho Munna Bhai stands as one of the rare sequels that not only matched but surpassed the film it followed.

In that sense, the present moment feels like a distant reflection of the past. So, if there is anyone now poised between expectation and impulse, it is Hirani himself. If there is anyone now, held in equal measure by the weight of what has been and the possibility of what might still be, it is Hirani himself.

Challenging the landscape

Khan has long been associated with a willingness to move against the grain, backing stories that arrive before their time. On the surface, returning to a sequel of 3 Idiots might suggest caution (especially when his recent films have not commanded the kind of uninterrupted dominance they once did). But the choice carries its own kind of risk. The landscape he returns to is not the one he left behind. In the years since 3 Idiots, TVF have built an entire grammar out of similar textures of middle-class anxieties, accessible humour, the friction of aspiration. At the same time, mainstream theatrical cinema has tilted towards spectacle, where pointless action often overrides emotional truth. To situate a sequel within this altered terrain is to ask whether its voice can still cut through the noise, or whether it risks dissolving into what it once helped define.

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There is also a wider uncertainty that shadows the industry now. The line between theatrical success and digital afterlife has blurred; what works, where, and for how long is no longer easy to predict. In such a moment, a film like 3 Idiots 2 may well open to significant numbers, might as well do great weekend business. But its endurance, its ability to remain relevant the way the original did, will depend on whether it offers something beyond recall. Because what it eventually contends with is nostalgia. And nostalgia, once invoked, is difficult to equal, let alone surpass.