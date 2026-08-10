Why Dil Chahta Hai hits different 25 years later: It knew adulthood would change friendship

2001. I was in college, living in a hostel, at that age when friends aren’t just people you know but people you’ve built your whole life around. That was the year Dil Chahta Hai released, and Bollywood, up to that point, had only ever sold us the “friends forever” fantasy, the group frozen exactly as it was, immune to careers, cities, marriage, heartbreak, ego. That’s exactly what it felt like from inside a hostel room.

There’s a particular kind of certainty that only exists in a college hostel. Four people in a room built for two. Someone’s home-made achaar fought over like property. A 2 am conversation that felt more important than anything happening in the actual world. For a few years, those friendships weren’t just close, they outranked family. My parents were who I called on Sundays. My friends were who I lived with.

Dil Chahta Hai bottled that exact feeling and then, almost cruelly, told me the truth about it. The film opens with an ambulance and a hospital corridor, and goes backward — to three friends fresh out of college, thick as thieves, before life had asked anything of them. Akash (Aamir Khan), who didn’t believe in love, and turned out so wrong. Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), who fell for someone new every few weeks until one of them finally stuck. Sid (Akshaye Khanna), already a little more grown-up than the other two, the one who noticed things before anyone said them out loud. And then Goa, the songs, a friendship that felt less like a phase and more like a permanent address.

At that age, the Goa portion played like a dream I got to keep. I didn’t watch it as a story about people drifting apart. Now, 25 years and several drifted friendships later, the same footage plays like a countdown none of us in that hostel room could see coming.

We all believed we would be the exception. Dil Chahta Hai knew we weren’t.

A still from Dil Chahta Hai. A still from Dil Chahta Hai.

That’s the delusion I carried longest. I watched the film convinced a fight big enough to cost three years of silence was something that happened to other friendships, not ours. I watched the Goa half and believed every word of it. The Sydney half I watched too, but filed it under things that won’t happen to people like us.

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What adulthood actually does

In the film, Sid tells Akash he has feelings for Tara (Dimple Kapadia), an older, divorced neighbour. Akash makes a joke he shouldn’t have. Sid slaps him, and they stop speaking — not over anything as dramatic as betrayal, just a disagreement and the way way they view the world.

Adulthood runs the same test on a longer clock, it rarely announces itself, though. There’s no dramatic falling-out — a job in another city, kids, ageing parents, a household that needs running. A wedding where the group photo turns out to be the last time everyone’s in the same frame for a while. Nobody declares that the friendship over. It just stops getting the daily, thoughtless attention it used to — the calling and meeting that once needed no planning now needs both, and somewhere in that planning, months or even years pass.

Dil Chahta Hai got there before I did. Akash goes to Sydney to run the family business and, without meaning to, falls for Shalini (Preity Zinta). Sameer, pushed into meeting a girl his parents had picked, expects to hate it and doesn’t; Pooja (Sonali Kulkarni) becomes the first person he’s actually serious about. Sid leaves town and comes back to find Tara dying of liver cirrhosis. The film never punishes any of them for drifting. It simply shows that distance was always going to be the price of growing up, and the only real choice left is what you do with it.

A still from Dil Chahta Hai. A still from Dil Chahta Hai.

WhatsApp group is not friendship

Older generations lost touch completely. A friend moved cities, or you did, and unless someone made the effort to write letters or track down a new number, that was it — no way to know where they’d ended up, what they looked like now, whether they were even still around. My generation doesn’t have that problem. We have WhatsApp, we have social media, and neither ever really lets a friendship disappear.

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What survives isn’t friendship, though. It’s a reconnection, a thread holding on to what the friendship used to be, without asking it to be anything more. I have a college and school WhatsApp groups. Both are technically alive: a birthday wish on schedule, someone’s kid’s first-day-of-school photo, a forward nobody reads past the first line. It’s contact, but it isn’t closeness.

The people I’d actually call at 2 am now are rarely the whole group. They’re the two or three who survived the real test — different cities, different incomes, different marriages, years without meeting — and came out the other side still knowing exactly how to talk to me. Everyone else is a name I’m glad exists, in a chat I rarely open.

And somewhere in adulthood, new friends arrived too — a colleague, a neighbour, spouse’s friend. They didn’t come with years of shared history behind them. They came because they were around for the life I’m actually living now, the office, the school runs, the deadlines. Proximity does what nostalgia can’t. It shows up on a Tuesday.

A still from Dil Chahta Hai. A still from Dil Chahta Hai.

I won’t pretend that doesn’t come with its own quiet guilt. Old friends carry something new ones can’t, they knew you before you knew who you’d become. The version of you that was still figuring things out, naive in ways you can only see clearly now, happy in a way that had nothing to do with achievement yet. Those years look better in hindsight than they probably felt at the time, and the friends who were there for them get folded into that beauty. So there are old friends I think of on specific days, and feel the loss of, even knowing neither of us is really at fault. And there are others, the few who passed the test of distance and time and adulthood without either of us trying particularly hard, who I feel something closer to pride about. Not everyone survives the years. Some do, and you don’t always know in advance which ones.

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Why the film still lands

Dil Chahta Hai’s real trick was never treating the distance as a tragedy. It doesn’t linger on what’s lost or ask you to feel sorry for the boys they used to be.

It’s Tara’s hospital bed, not a grand apology, that brings Akash back to Sid’s side — no engineered reconciliation scene, no monologue undoing years of silence, just two friends who’d both grown enough to stop needing to be right. The film didn’t frame distance as failure. It framed it as the cost of three people actually living their separate lives, and trusted that the friendship, if it mattered, would survive being tested rather than needing to be protected from the test altogether.

A still from Dil Chahta Hai.The film begins with three inseparable friends. It ends with three different adults — Akash with Shalini, Sameer serious about Pooja, Sid still working things out but no longer alone in it. The last scene takes them back to Goa, the same coastline where it all started, except this time they’re not the same three people. That’s the part I return to most now. Not the boys they were on that first trip. The men who could go back to the same beach and mean something different by it.