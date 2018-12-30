Did the entertaining Bigg Boss 11 kill Bigg Boss 12’s chances?

It’s rightly said that expectation is the root of all misery! While Bigg Boss 12 did average in terms of content and numbers, criticism around it was way more. Reason? Expectations were riding high after fans enjoyed the blockbuster season 11. There was so much to look forward in each episode last time. And in season 12, you don’t even want to catch up on the episodes, in case you miss it.

Earlier this September, when Bigg Boss 12 launched, the first jolt of disappointment for fans came with the casting. There were very few celebrities for a reality show which gained success by revealing the ‘real’ side of public figures. And the ones who came on-board (read: Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra), they were all seen trying hard to protect their image on national television.

And going back to the previous season, we had Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta at each other’s throats. Or Hina Khan, who was one of the strongest contenders but was devastated to let go her ‘Pooh’. And then the always so cool Hiten Tejwani was left blushing whenever Arshi Khan was around. He also showcased his funny side which made for an entertaining watch.

As much as Romil Chaudhary tried to become the Mastermind in the show, he could not even get close to what Vikas did in his season. Dipika tried hard to go the Shilpa way to win the trophy. Shilpa, in her season, was honoured with the “Maa” title. Dipika, on her part, happily accepted being Sreesanth’s “behen”. While both ladies similarly stayed away from tasks, what Dipika lacked was Shilpa’s entertainment and honesty. Also, Sreesanth and Surbhi Rana’s aggression seemed too forced and sometimes, only a part of their strategy to gain footage.

Another important aspect of Bigg Boss is its tasks. They are not only entertaining but also gives contestants a chance to show off their intelligence. With the number of ‘radd’ (canceled) tasks, you can imagine what Bigg Boss 12 housemates had to offer. With most of them not comprehending the regulations to others not bothered about rules, tasks turned out to be equally disappointing. On the other hand, in Bigg Boss 11, fans were in for a treat with contestants making an extra effort to successfully complete tasks.

When Vikas ‘Mastermind’ Gupta was given a few secret tasks, he aced it all effortlessly. When he was asked to make Hina Khan cry, he smartly got her to believe they were having an acting test. And in minutes, he got her weeping like a baby. On the other hand, a few days back, Surbhi had to stoop low and utter the harshest words to get Dipika crying.

Another big factor missing this season has been romance. Love it or hate it, but you cannot ignore the sparks that fly in the Bigg Boss house. Each season has seen a blooming love story. Last season’s couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s constant PDA sessions might have been disturbing to see but it did give the audience and housemates, something to talk about. While Deepak Thakur tried his best to woo Somi Khan this time, the Rajasthan girl had her heart set on Romil Chaudhary. And with him being married, their close friendship couldn’t even move to the second gear.

No fashion sense among the housemates has been another disappointment. Hina Khan had 105-night suits to wear, and this time, we wonder if people even took a full suitcase. Leave aside the commoners, the celebrities seemed too lazy to make a style statement. While only Srishty Rode took a bit of an effort to dress up well, Dipika got too comfortable in the house to even get out of her loose pyjamas. For the first time, even two episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar had the contestants wearing the same clothes. So much for being on national television?

Deepak’s songs might have been entertaining in the initial stages of the show, but he too could not match up to Akash Dadlani’s craziness. And we all missed someone as fun as Arshi Khan around. While the pressure of a successful previous season killed Bigg Boss 12’s chances, it really did not even have enough meat to make an impact. Even host Salman Khan looked tad bored of the show this time. And we can’t blame him, can we?