Rs 2,000 crore Dhurandhar franchise, career-best performance — and yet Ranveer Singh isn’t the story

Dhurandhar The Revenge opens with young Jaskeerat Singh Ranghi standing with his family for a photograph, still untouched by what is coming. Watch Ranveer Singh in that frame. The softness in his eyes, his posture. The warmth of a smile that hasn’t yet had reason to disappear. You’d never connect this man to the same actor who later commands the screen as Hamza Ali Mazahri, the King of Lyari, with a baritone, a measured gait and an authority that feels menacing.

Then comes the film’s final scene. Jaskeerat again. Standing before the family he bled to protect, unable to reach them. The path he walked has made the distance permanent, and Ranveer plays that realisation with eyes that hold the weight of an entire life that was never quite his to choose. The eyes that once had promise now carry grief, resignation, and the quiet knowledge that there’s no going back.

The boy from the first frame is gone. What left is a man who knows it.

That is the arc. That is the range.

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Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar The Revenge. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar The Revenge.

In any other moment in Bollywood history, a performance of this scale, layered, physical, internal, would have been the story. Instead, it finds itself competing with a louder, more polarising conversation around ideology, nationalism, proaganda, geopolitics, what the film shows, what it hides, who said what about it. The film has become a political object.

To be clear: this is not an argument that the debate should not exist. Film that draws from real events, uses real names and real footage, and tells a story that suits a certain political narrative will and should invite scrutiny. That scrutiny is legitimate and necessary. But it is worth pausing to note what is being drowned out in the noise. Because what Ranveer Singh has done across this franchise deserves its own conversation, separate from all of it.

Since the prequel’s release in December one phrase has taken over the internet: “peak detailing of Aditya Dhar.” Fans have been dissecting the director’s references, his visual callbacks, his symbolic choices. It has sparked memes, threads, and Instagram reels.

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Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar 2.

Which makes it worth asking: where is the equivalent conversation about Ranveer Singh? If Aditya Dhar’s detailing deserves forensic appreciation, then so does the actor who brought it to life. That conversation exists, quietly, in pockets. It should be louder.

Critics have appreciated Ranveer’s performance. Audiences walking out of theatres are not being silent about him. But that applause is being absorbed into a much louder debate, and it deserves to stand on its own.

To appreciate the scale of what Ranveer Singh pulls off, it helps to understand that across the franchise, he plays three distinct versions of the same man.

In the first film, he plays Hamza Ali Mazahri as a man still becoming — a spy navigating the gangster world of Lyari with careful, deliberate restraint. In a film where Akshaye Khanna commands narrative gravity, Ranveer’s performance in the prequel is an exercise in discipline: staying in the background, there’s calculation in his silence, a man still figuring out his place, making moves without drawing attention. It is not the showiest performance in the franchise , and that is entirely the point.

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Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge. Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

In Dhurandhar 2, the dial shifts. Ranveer plays Jaskeerat Singh Ranghi, a broken, defeated, man pushed to the edge by a system that has taken everything from him. There is nothing composed about this version of the man. The restraint that defined Hamza in Lyari’s shadows is replaced by a rawness that Ranveer commits to completely,

And then there is Hamza as the King of Lyari. This version required a complete physical and psychological overhaul. The body language is different. The walk is different. The gait changes. The voice deepens. The stillness sharpens into authority.

Ranveer Singh carries all three without losing the thread connecting them. Across the film, he moves between identities, moral conflicts, and emotions with a precision that never feels like an effort. It is not just a physical transformation, it is psychological immersion.

In another film, this alone would dominate the conversation. And yet, the discourse surrounding Dhurandhar has largely moved in another direction. From debates around ideology and accusations of propaganda to discussions about violence and gore. Social media is divided. Critics are polarised. The bigger it got, the more it became a political object.

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It is worth considering what this performance means in the context of where Ranveer was coming from.

The years after 2020 were not kind to him at the box office. 83, despite his luminous performance as Kapil Dev, underperformed commercially. Jayeshbhai Jordaar was a genuine misfire. Even Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which did well, was largely read as Alia Bhatt’s film. Add to this the off-screen controversies, the Kantara row, the Don 3 exit and what followed. Amid this, Dhurandhar arrives as a reaffirmation.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2.

The actor who entered this franchise at a professionally uncertain moment has emerged from it having solidified his place among the finest performers in Indian cinema today. Across Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, and now Dhurandhar, the range has never been in question but this franchise gave him a much vast stage, and Ranveer Singh did not waste it.

He deserves louder applause for that. Clearer applause. Applause that does not have to compete with a debate about politics or narrative to be heard.

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Aditya Dhar’s film is going to keep generating debate. The political scrutiny isn’t fading, nor should it. But the ideology of a film and the artistry within it are not the same conversation. Engaging with the politics is not a dismissal of the performance. And the performance is not an endorsement of the politics.

Dhurandhar 2 has already made history at the box office. The debate around it will continue for months. But somewhere in all of that noise, there is an actor who stood at the beginning of a film as a hopeful boy, and at the end of it as a broken man — and made both of them equally, achingly real.

That performance deserves its separate story.