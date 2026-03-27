Dhurandhar 2 is a perfect box office storm—but is it really the next Sholay?

Ever since the success of Dhurandhar’s first installment, the internet has been quick to crown its sequel as the modern-day Sholay. But the question is not whether Dhurandhar 2 is successful—it clearly is. The real question is whether it has the kind of recall value and cultural permanence that Sholay has enjoyed for over five decades.

Dhurandhar 2 has undeniably found its audience. The film’s depiction of India’s retaliation against Pakistan, its high-octane storytelling, and Aditya Dhar’s attention to detail have struck a chord with many. At the same time, it has also divided viewers—some calling it propaganda, others praising its bold narrative choices. Its gore and brutality further limit its appeal, making it a genre that doesn’t cater to everyone. And that’s where the first distinction lies.

Sholay was not just a film—it was a shared cultural experience. It transcended genre, geography, and generations. It didn’t rely on real-life conflicts or political undertones. Instead, it told a simple story of revenge, friendship, and justice—and made it universal. More importantly, it gave India something very few films ever do: immortal dialogues and unforgettable characters.

“Kitne aadmi the?”

“Tera kya hoga Kalia?”

Decades later, these lines are still part of everyday conversation. They’ve been referenced, recreated, parodied, and celebrated across generations. Now compare that with Dhurandhar 2.

Yes, the film has its moments. Some viewers recall lines like “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi Jassi” or “Rizwan, cover de.” But can anyone confidently say these will live on for decades? Will they find their way into daily lingo, advertising campaigns, or pop culture references years from now? History suggests otherwise.

Even films like Baahubali: The Beginning created a nationwide frenzy with the question, “Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?” Yet today, its usage in everyday conversation has significantly faded. Similarly, Animal sparked massive debate and box office numbers, but its cultural recall is already beginning to blur, with little excitement around its announced sequel and not to forget the Saiyaara fever which now is nowhere to be seen. This is the difference between momentary impact and lasting legacy.

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To its credit, Dhurandhar 2 does create a few memorable characters. Performances by actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and the arcs of characters like Jameel Jamali, Rehman Dakait or Hamza leave an impression. The film’s attempt to weave real-life inspired events into a cohesive narrative is ambitious and, at times, effective. Despite clear disclaimers stating it is not a documentary, many viewers have engaged with its storytelling as if it were rooted entirely in truth—a testament to its immersive writing.

But even here, the comparison with Sholay becomes difficult to sustain.

Sholay didn’t just make its leads iconic—it gave weight to every character. From Jai and Veeru to Thakur, from Basanti to Radha, from the jailer to Sambha—every role, no matter how small, became memorable. The film ensured that even its quietest or briefest characters left a lasting impression.

Dhurandhar, on the other hand, struggles to create that depth across its ensemble. While a few characters stand out, the larger world of the film doesn’t embed itself into the audience’s memory in the same way. And then there is the question of universality.

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Sholay was not driven by topical relevance. It wasn’t tied to a specific political moment or real-world conflict. It balanced action with humor, romance, and emotional depth. It showcased strong female characters, layered relationships, and a moral resolution that ultimately chose law over vengeance.

Dhurandhar 2 operates in a distinctly different space—intense, violent, and rooted in a specific socio-political context. While this lends the film a sense of immediacy, it also limits its timelessness. Its success is closely tied to the current India–Pakistan geopolitical climate, resonating strongly with prevailing public sentiment, especially in the wake of recent developments such as the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

None of this takes away from Dhurandhar 2’s success. It has revived theatrical excitement, drawn audiences across languages, and proven its box office strength. It may very well go on to be remembered alongside films like Gangs of Wasseypur or Satya—films that defined their genre and left a strong, if niche, legacy. But Sholay belongs to a different league altogether.

Dhurandhar 2 may dominate the box office today, but Sholay owns something far more difficult—time. And until a film proves it can survive decades, not just weekends, the comparison remains not just ambitious, but premature.