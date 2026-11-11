Dar-e-Nijaat: Why Abu Bakar has become the green flag women across borders are going crazy over

If you have ever watched a Pakistani serial, chances are your Instagram algorithm has already introduced you to Dar-e-Nijaat and its protagonist, Abu Bakar. And if you are one of the millions following the show, you have probably caught yourself wishing for a man like him, or at least gone doe-eyed over yet another scene of the green forest he is supposed to be. Not a green flag. A whole forest.

Since it premiered on ARY Digital on August 1, the serial, written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan, has turned a soft-spoken, devout husband into a phenomenon. Every Friday and Saturday, new episodes send clips and comment sections into overdrive. The craze has not stayed in Pakistan: fans in India, Bangladesh, Dubai and the Maldives are just as hooked, hosting watch parties so that nobody has to watch an episode alone.

Two men, one faith

The story begins with Zaryab (Dur-e-Fishan Saleem), her childhood friend Zamil (Nameer Nawaz Khan), and two men who take very different roads to religion. Zaryab is rich, impulsive and reckless in love. She turns down Harvard because Zamil did not get in, follows him to the US and overlooks his drinking and drugs. She would do anything for him, and he knows it.

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Then Zamil turns to religion, and she quickly becomes the obstacle. The clothes and lifestyle he was once comfortable with now make her someone taking him away from God. He taunts her, judges her, and marries Hamna (Romaisa Khan), a girl he believes has never so much as thought of another man. Pious, in his terms.

A still from Dar-e-Nijaat. (Photo: ARY Digital) A still from Dar-e-Nijaat. (Photo: ARY Digital)

Then there is Abu Bakar (Sheheryar Munawar), who is also drawn to faith. The difference lies in what each man does with it. For Zamil, religion is a rulebook in which the rules are always for other people. Abu Bakar uses faith to become a better human being. Zamil uses it to feel better than everyone else.

The husband who never hits back

Zaryab then marries Abu Bakar, and she walks into the marriage broken. Zamil has left her for another woman, and she has nowhere to put what she feels. The man standing closest becomes the nearest target, she gets angry at him, shouts at him and says things deliberately, to hurt him.

We know what usually comes next, in dramas and in life. A raised voice. A slammed door. Abu Bakar does none of it. He knows the words are not really about him; they are about Zamil, the girl she used to be, everything she lost. He hears the insult and sees the wound behind it, and never pays her back in the same coin. She is not an easy woman to love, and he refuses to make it harder.

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He knows his wife’s past and does not judge it. When Zaryab questions her own character and her past, he calmly tells her he is no one to judge; it is between her and her God. When she sees Hamna at a maternity clinic and breaks down in his arms, he knows exactly who the tears are for, yet never treats them as a threat to his marriage. And he never asks her to heal on his timeline.

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Tenderness in small things

What lingers is how gently he loves. He takes an extra toffee from whoever is handing them out and carries it home to his wife with childlike delight. When she flings her phone away in anger, he picks it up. He sets her slippers aside, speaks softly and says a dua over her. He apologises the moment he realises he has hurt her, even when he never meant to, without a shred of ego. And he wants her to go back to Harvard.

His affection is just as tender. He tells her she looks beautiful in certain colours, helps her put on an earring, gently touches her hair while saying goodbye and kisses her hand when apologising. When she has a panic attack, he holds her hand, hugs her and stays beside her.

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A still from Dar-e-Nijaat. (Photo: ARY Digital) A still from Dar-e-Nijaat. (Photo: ARY Digital)

The scenes are beautifully shot, but much of their charm comes from Sheheryar Munawar. He never overplays the romance. A lingering glance, a shy smile, a softened voice as he reaches for Zaryab’s hand: even the tiniest gesture looks intimate, and viewers are left wishing for a moment like that of their own.

Zaryab’s way back, and where the show slips

Zaryab is everything the subcontinent’s television heroine is not supposed to be. By society’s checklist, she has got most things wrong. She is not conventionally religious, she loved recklessly, she lived with a man outside marriage, got intimate. And still, the show does not write her off.

On subcontinental television, a woman who has failed that checklist is rarely allowed a way back. She is punished or left to suffer, while a happy ending is reserved for the woman society calls “good”. Here, Zaryab is given a redemption arc and the chance of a good, beautiful life. That is rare, and it is what the title promises. Dar-e-Nijaat, the door to salvation, is mostly her story.

But the show does not fully escape the standards it appears to challenge. Some moments make you cringe, especially when Zaryab’s daadi lectures about how a daughter’s home is not built like this, and how women must adjust to keep a relationship alive. It is the very conditioning the show otherwise questions.

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A still from Dar-e-Nijaat. (Photo: ARY Digital) A still from Dar-e-Nijaat. (Photo: ARY Digital)

There is also a narrow lens on her past. It is presented as the reason she must find her way to faith, as though her choices were mistakes or sins she now has to atone for. That blurs the line between spiritual growth and society’s expectations of how a woman should behave.

When Zaryab refuses a sleeveless outfit at a family function, saying she is no longer comfortable in it, viewers split. Some saw an honest change in her relationship with modesty. Others asked why her spiritual transformation had to show up in her clothes, and why a ‘flawed’ woman’s growth is so often judged by what she wears.

Some also ask whether the show is saying a traumatised woman needs a man to recover. It is a fair question. I read it differently. Abu Bakar creates the conditions in which Zaryab can feel safe, but the work of healing is hers. He does not force her to change, to become religious. Her faith is an internal journey, a relationship with God that belongs to her. She is not being saved. She is slowly finding her way out.

Why Abu Bakar is everywhere

Which brings us back to why Abu Bakar has everyone talking. Think about who usually absorbs the bad day in a relationship. Women are expected to read the mood, soften the edges, forgive the outburst and make allowances because he has had a tough day. They grow up learning to adjust, compromise and put themselves last.

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Now look at what Dar-e-Nijaat puts on screen. A woman lashes out, and a man does the absorbing. He is patient where she is sharp, gentle where she is guarded, and he apologises before the argument is even over. For many women watching, it is a list of everything missing from their own relationships. A husband who notices that they have gone quiet. A hand placed on the forehead when they are unwell. A compliment that arrives without being asked for. A partner who keeps no score. Most women are used to looking after everyone, and they rarely see a man looking after them. So they watch Abu Bakar and feel something between relief and ache.

A still from Dar-e-Nijaat. (Photo: ARY Digital) A still from Dar-e-Nijaat. (Photo: ARY Digital)

That longing is what drives the craze. His love comes in small, shareable pieces: a toffee carried home, a hand held through a panic attack, a phone picked up off the floor. The internet did the rest, with reels of women going mad over Abu Bakar and comment sections full of viewers wishing for one of their own.

Look at what they actually praise. A man who listens. Who does not judge a woman’s past. Who does not leave when she is hard to be around. Who apologises, notices small things and encourages her ambitions. And who is tender without being asked, in the way he touches her hair or kisses her hand to say sorry. None of it is extravagant. These are baselines, and that we call them a green flag tells you how rare they feel.

Women are not swooning because he is perfect. They are responding to emotional safety, to someone who loves without controlling and stays without making every kindness feel like a favour. They are responding to tenderness that does not have to be earned, and patience that does not run out when they are at their worst.

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That should not be an extraordinary wish, and it is why Abu Bakar has crossed borders so easily. The language and culture change from Dhaka to Delhi to Dubai. The longing to be seen, heard, cared for and treated with tenderness does not.