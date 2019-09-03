Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Kavin is wrong and Vanitha is right

Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss Tamil addressed a crucial dilemma of season 3. The hotly argued topic of the day was the merits that viewers should consider while picking the title winner. As always, Vanitha Vijaykumar led the debate with her pointed questions, unsentimental tone and, of course, high decibel voice. Her opponent on the other side was Kavin, who is sentimental and soft-spoken. It was the battle between two extreme personalities.

Advertising

It all started with the second open nomination of the season. Kavin nominated Cheran and Sherin as he thought their past success in their respective careers ruled them out from lifting the winner’s trophy. He seems to believe that those who have already tasted success, should not desire for success. Instead, they have to make way for “unsuccessful” people.

Kavin is wrong. The reasons in his arguments were so misplaced that for the first time Vanitha seemed like the only sane voice in the house. Vanitha, obviously, not-so-politely asked Kavin to get off his high horse.

Firstly, the definition of success is subjective. The word means different things to different people. The bottom line is: if you are happy in your current place, you are a success.

Advertising

And, Kavin has no authority to decide the definition of success for Tharshan, Losliya and Mugen.

Vanitha is right to take offence at Kavin’s attempt to generalise a narration that could unfairly tip the scales against certain housemates.

Yes, everybody loves a good underdog story. But, an underdog story works only when its subject succeeds against all odds. Tharshan, Losliya and Mugen have little obstacles to overcome. On the show driven by popular opinion, the trio already enjoys a massive public sentiment. Compared to Cheran, the trio have to put in very little effort to win the approval of the audience and stay afloat. In that context, Cheran, Sherin and Vanitha are the real underdogs. The odds are stacked against them. In short, they have to work twice as hard to get half as far as Tharshan, Losliya and Mugen.

While Tharshan surviving the nasty civil war in Sri Lanka and making a name for himself in India is truly inspiring, his life should not be used as a measuring stick to judge the sufferings of others. Like success, suffering is highly subjective. It is cringe-worthy when Kavin invokes Tharshan’s pain to make light of the struggles of others. And it is also unfair to Tharshan.

If surviving a tragic backstory was the deciding factors for the winner of the season, Mohan Vaidya and Reshma Pasupuleti had more merit than most of the present contestants on the show.

Vanitha even shocked everyone by questioning the voting choices of the audience suggesting their response so far to the show has been more emotional than intellectual. This kind of outburst could have been detrimental in winning over the public for other housemates. But, Vanitha has nothing to lose as she is probably convinced that she is highly unlikely to win the title.

Yes, Vanitha was loud. But, this time she was also reasonable and just.