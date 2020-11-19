Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan is once again spoiling the fun with favouritism

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for over a decade now. (Photo: Colors/Twitter)

“Is this a fair show? Do I get a chance to voice my side of the story? When I do it in front of Salman (Khan) sir, he doesn’t seem interested. Instead, he tells Eijaz that you are doing really well. What should I do then?” yelled TV actor Kavita Kaushik in Tuesday’s episode of reality show Bigg Boss 14. I am no Kavita cheerleader, but I could understand where she is coming from. Salman has, again, picked his favourites and is now doing everything to portray them in a good light.

For over a decade, Salman Khan has been the biggest attraction of Bigg Boss. He has brought a distinct vibe to the show with his playfulness. He’s bold and does what he wants. But, it is disappointing to see how Salman Khan laughs off questionable behaviour by people he likes yet roasts other housemates for doing the same thing. For instance, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been advised to play their game together, but Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla standing up for each other is boring for our host. It is fine if Eijaz provokes someone, it is even okay if he talks behind someone’s back but dare Rubina, Abhinav or Jasmin Bhasin do the same!

Eijaz Khan has been receiving Salman Khan’s support from the first day. (Photo: Colors/Twitter) Eijaz Khan has been receiving Salman Khan’s support from the first day. (Photo: Colors/Twitter)

It’s understandable and natural for everyone to have their favourites. In previous seasons too, we have seen the Bharat actor favouring Sidharth Shukla, Tanishaa Mukerji, Elli Avram, Mahek Chahal, Mandana Karimi, and Gautam Gulati. But being the host of the show, Dabangg Khan must learn to draw a line between his work and favouritism.

Also, what is up with the actor’s moral lectures? It has become painful to listen to Salman Khan preaching to the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. It’s like sitting in a lecture hall where the professor has decided to deliver a sermon about moral values to the naughty class, instead of teaching the subject. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman schooled the contestants on respecting ‘senior actor’ Eijaz. But why? What has seniority got to do with respect? Isn’t respect something which is earned and commanded?

At this point, Salman has justified and validated Eijaz’s problematic behaviour so much so that he should come out openly and say, he has a soft corner for Eijaz and will do everything in his capacity to make sure he is among the finalists. And if that isn’t the case, can Salman Khan do all of us a favour and stop favouring the actor, pretty please?

