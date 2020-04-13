4 Tamil movies that defined urban romance in the first decade of the 21st century

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is one of the best Tamil romantic movies of the 2000s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is one of the best Tamil romantic movies of the 2000s

The majority of movies that came out in the last century treated the romantic genre as a matter of serious social issue. A boy and girl of different social status, caste and religion falling in love and causing their parents to lose all sense of compassion and turn villainous. Love triumphs over all sorts of evil – this had been the single most defining trope of great romantic movies that were made in the 20th century.

Of course, even in the 21st century, class, caste and religion remain the biggest threats to numerous love stories. It is a reality. And there have been countless movies about how a determined couple overcome some of the steepest obstacles to be with each other. More or less, all old movies ended with the couples getting married against all odds and we all went back to our lives believing that they would live happily ever after. That ending, of course, brought us a sense of satisfaction, filled us with the hope of finding love and overcoming all challenges, just in case our romantic interest’s father was a local gang lord.

But, that was only half the story.

Not many filmmakers dwelled on the relationship challenges that followed after the couple tie the knot against all the odds. At the turn of the century, a new crop of filmmakers pumped in fresh blood into the romantic movie genre that reflected the real-world challenges to a relationship beyond class, caste and religion.

1) Alaipayuthey

At the heart of director Mani Ratnam’s romantic drama exists a class conflict. Madhavan’s Karthik Varadharajan, an easy-going fellow from an affluent family, falls in love with Shalini’s Shakthi Selvaraj, an independent girl from a middle-class background. But, naturally, Varadharajan and Selvaraj dislike each other because of the class differences between them. Just to mitigate future challenges, Karthik and Shakthi get married in secrecy and continue living with their parents. The problem solved, right? If push comes to shove, the couple can produce a marriage certificate, ta-da, and live happily ever after. Inconsiderate parents: 0 and cute couple: 1. But, no. The actual problem in their relationship begins when they start living with each other and discover new areas of each other’s personality with each passing day. (Alaipayuthey is streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

2) Unnale Unnale

There are not many movies that dignified break-up like this film. Karthik is an extrovert with many girlfriends. And he falls for an introvert, loner and old-schooler Jhansi, played by Sadha. She has an issue with everything he does, and he thinks that she is very controlling. Should one of them change their true self to make this relationship work just because they are in love? Or stay true to themselves, accept the reality and make hard choices? This movie had a pretty progressive approach to understanding modern love at the time. Unfortunately, director Jeeva died after this movie at the age of 43. The director had managed to achieve a distinct visual and audio style with this movie that made the spring of 2007 more memorable. (Unnale Unnale is available on YouTube, and the Telugu version is streaming on Sony LIV)

3) Vaaranam Aayiram

This movie follows love stories across two generations. Starring Suriya in a double role, it contrasts the romantic life of a father and son. The father has a blessed life – he is married to the love of his life, played by Simran. And the couple is ageing gracefully as their love for each other stays intact. The son is not so lucky in the romance department. He is put through some hardest of times and pushed into the darkest corners. If he needs another shot at love, he must first pull himself out of the hellhole. This movie is also a masterclass on chivalry. (Vaaranam Aayiram is streaming on Sun NXT)

4) Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

The 2000s was the best decade in director Gautham Menon’s career. The movies that he made during this time offset all the negativity that shrouded his career in the following decade. This movie follows the romance between a Tamil Hindu boy and a Malayalee Christian girl. The main point of contention in this storyline is so obvious. But, the newness is in the details. The girl is confused. Jessi stops the wedding with the boy of her father’s choice because she loves Karthik. And later she refuses to go away with Karthik because she is simply overwhelmed by the consequences. Though the movie is seen through Karthik’s narration, Gautham takes us inside Jessi’s head. The modern girl with a pragmatic approach to life and strength to keep living her life adds a new depth to a typical girl-heartbreaker, who would eventually dump her boyfriend for her family. Gautham also simultaneously shot the movie in Telugu as Ye Maaya Chesave with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. (Ye Maaya Chesave is available on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies)

Let us know what are the movies that truly captured the complexities of urban romance for you in the 2000s.

