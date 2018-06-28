Patriarchy still rules bodies like AMMA, but it is clear now that women no longer take it

The reign of conservative patriarchal values in bodies such as AMMA often make it difficult for women to challenge their cases. The reign of conservative patriarchal values in bodies such as AMMA often make it difficult for women to challenge their cases.

It is not easy living a woman’s life in a man’s world. She has several thwarters that sadly include her own gender. The world of Malayalam cinema is no exception.

It was only recently that a male actor was charged for his involvement in an abduction and molestation case of a female colleague. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) that once threw him out due to mounting pressure, now welcomes him back into the guild as soon as the opportunity presents itself.

As a response to the decision when four of its women members submitted their resignation, it was shocking to see how many people, especially men, found the matter laughable, their attitudes trivialising rape. What has made this so outrageous is not just the callousness, but the degree to which this decision reflects the marginalisation of women and their rights in Kerala, that boasts of one hundred per cent literacy.

Many of us are still very confused when it comes to who should be punished when there is a crime – the survivor or the criminal. What happens when a woman’s body is violated? The society asks her to cover in shame. Hide in disgust. But what happens to the man who violates it? He gets a pat on the back and probably an apology too for being misunderstood. It was nothing. Just rape.

Our society has given men undue authority to disproportionately occupy positions of strength and power. But power positions also come with responsibility of acknowledging the existence of sexism and misogyny. But sadly, it is not only acknowledged, but also endorsed and fostered in manifold ways.

AMMA’s decision to shield the perpetrator promotes male dominance

AMMA’s decision to shield the perpetrator has not only deepened the inequality that is so conveniently woven into to our social texture, but also promotes male dominance that keeps women, victims or otherwise, subjugated and in constant fear. Such attitudes from organisations only encourage men to feel that it is okay to behave disrespectfully towards women. And AMMA, with the ‘Super Star’ and influential value that it holds should be the last one to do so.

The reign of conservative patriarchal values in bodies such as AMMA often make it difficult for women to challenge their cases. But the collective outpouring of solidarity we saw now is a proof that women no longer take it. Their resignations have not just challenged the patriarchal equations but has also challenged the moral codes of a body, exposing the scant regard they have for women.

These women have put at stake, their livelihood and a future in cinema for a cause that shall motivate future generations to stop looking up to people in power. Instead, to look around and draw courage from each other.

The writer is a poet, based in Thrissur, Kerala

