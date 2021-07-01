Ahead of Haseen Dillruba, revisiting Taapsee Pannu-Kanika Dhillon’s Manmarziyaan: Strong female, weak story

While things may have improved a bit as far as women-led stories are concerned, good stories centering around females are still hard to come by in Bollywood. However, since the beginning of her career in the Hindi film industry, Taapsee Pannu has managed, more often than not, to be a part of such women-driven stories, or at least she has been given a chance to play stronger, more complex characters. Be it Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmazriyaan, Badla, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, or her last release, Thappad. Nine strong characters in eight years is not a bad statistic. And now she is looking forward to the release of her tenth such film with a female-centric narrative — Netflix’s Haseen Dillruba.

There are many reasons to look forward to Haseen Dilllruba — the cast being one of the primary reasons, but what is interesting is that the Vinil Mathew directorial marks a second collaboration between lead star Taapsee and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon. While gender should ideally have no role to play when it comes to bringing great stories on screen, it is important to acknowledge the female gaze, especially in an industry where we don’t have many. If a woman tells a story, the women characters are usually more layered. They should be there not only to support the story, but to elevate it too. And this is something which happened when Kanika and Taapsee last got together to tell the story of Manmarziyaan.

In Manmaziyaan, Taapsee was Rumi, a free-spirited girl who looked like she was a tomboy, but the kind who liked meeting up people on Tinder. Rumi liked ‘fyaar’ (a euphemism for sex in the film), but she also wanted commitment. There shouldn’t be a either ‘this’ or ‘that’ situation here. People can like both, but women, both on screen and off it are quickly labeled for their actions and choices. They can either be this or that. Their roles tend to be limiting. Yes, even today, in 2021. They are still stuck in boxes. Kanika and Taapsee’s Rumi was then a novelty, a breath of fresh air. She could be (and was) whoever she wanted to be. She loved sex, but she wanted a promise of marriage from Vicky Kaushal’s Vicky Sandhu. Although later on, she herself blurs the boundaries of fidelity when she ties the knot with Abhishek Bachchan’s Robbie Bhatia.

Rumi was gorgeous, open, unafraid and always making mistakes. That is what made her stand out. She was a well-rounded character, apparently based loosely on the writer herself. And Taapsee was brilliant as Rumi. Despite all her fault lines, you couldn’t help but root for her. What served as a downer in Manmarziyaan was the very predictable ending, and a stereotypical second-half of a romantic drama in such a setting. I was reminded of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, as were quite a few people who saw the film the first time. Abhishek was Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal was Salman Khan, and caught in between these two almost-tiresome characters is our heroine. All her free-spiritedness slipping off to make room for a suitable, happy ending.

Here’s the thing — If you have a great female character, there should be more than that one way of making her stand out than by just fixing your male characters in lazy, easy molds. The film should always be the hero and heroine in the end. The film should have the leading part to play, and that shouldn’t be at the cost of any one character. You can have a strong female, layered male characters and a good story in one movie, it is possible and that has been proved before. This is where Manmarziyaan’s fault lied. Here’s hoping that that is not the case with Haseen Dillruba.