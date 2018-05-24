On Majrooh Sultanpuri’s 18th death anniversary, here are five things to know about him

Majrooh Sultanpuri won critical acclaim with his very first film ‘Shahjehan’ and wrote songs like “Jab Usne Keshu Bikrahe” and “Ghum Diya Mustakil”. (Express archive photo by Lalit Nene) Majrooh Sultanpuri won critical acclaim with his very first film ‘Shahjehan’ and wrote songs like “Jab Usne Keshu Bikrahe” and “Ghum Diya Mustakil”. (Express archive photo by Lalit Nene)

Born on October 1, 1919, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, Majrooh Sultanpuri was born as Asrar ul Hasan Khan. His father who was a police officer was not too keen on sending him to an English medium school and, therefore, sent him to a madrasa. After completing a seven-year course of Dars-e-Nizami (religious affairs) along with Arabic and Persian, he went on to study Unani medicine. He was a struggling hakim (physician) when he happened to recite one of his works at a mushaira in Sultanpur where he was appreciated. Soon, his rich poetry at mushairas in Mumbai won him recognition from film producers and in 1945 got him his first break in A R Kardar’s “Shahjehan”.

Considered as the film poet of the millennium, Majrooh Sultanpuri died of respiratory failure on May 24, 2000.

On his 18th death anniversary, let’s take a look at five facts about him:

Film Director Tahir Hussain, Shammi Kapoor and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri. (Express archive photo) Film Director Tahir Hussain, Shammi Kapoor and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri. (Express archive photo)

1) Not many know that Majrooh Sultanpuri at first did not accept the offer of writing for films as he did not think very highly of it. It was Jigar Moradabadi, a famous Urdu poet, who persuaded him, saying that writing for films would pay well and he can also support his family. The film producer of ‘Shahjehan’ then took him to music composer Naushad who gave him a test. Majrooh was given a tune and was told to write the lyrics according to the music. That’s how he wrote ‘Jab usne gesu bekhraye, baadal aaye jhoom ke’. Naushad liked what he wrote and Majrooh was signed on as the lyricist of the film in 1946. The songs of “Shahjehan” became so popular that singer-actor K L Saigal wanted ‘Jab dil hi toot gaya’ to be played at his funeral.

Songwriter Majrooh Sultanpuri, producer-writer Nasir Hussain and music director RD Burman at the first song recording of film Teesri Manzil. (Express archive photo) Songwriter Majrooh Sultanpuri, producer-writer Nasir Hussain and music director RD Burman at the first song recording of film Teesri Manzil. (Express archive photo)

2) Other than being a great lyricist, Majrooh was also a noted Urdu poet and had written many books. He was also an important figure in the Progressive Writers’ Movement. While he was establishing himself as a lyricist, his Left leanings got him into trouble. During one of the meetings organised for the mill workers, he recited a poem that was written against Jawaharlal Nehru. He refused to render an apology for the same and was jailed in 1949 along with actor Balraj Sahni. During his two years in prison, he continued to write meaningful songs and poems that compelled the authorities to release him from jail.

Lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, singer Asha Bhonle, music director RD Burman, producer Satish Khanna and singer Babla Mehta at the song recording of the film ‘Dharti ki god mein’. (Express archive photo) Lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, singer Asha Bhonle, music director RD Burman, producer Satish Khanna and singer Babla Mehta at the song recording of the film ‘Dharti ki god mein’. (Express archive photo)

3) Majrooh Sultanpuri worked with almost all music directors in Bollywood, including Chandragupt and later his sons Anand-Milind, S D Burman and R D Burman, Rajesh Roshan and O P Nayyar. He was active till his last days, writing lyrics for some films, including `Kya Kehna’ which was released in 2000. He was also the first lyricist to be honoured with Indian cinema’s highest award Dadasaheb Phalke for lifetime achievement in 1993. Majrooh also won his only Filmfare best lyricist award for the song ”Chahunga mai tujhe saanjh savere” for the film ‘Dosti’ in 1965.

Former President Shankar Dayal Sharma presenting Dadasahbe Phalke award to Lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri. (Express archive photo) Former President Shankar Dayal Sharma presenting Dadasahbe Phalke award to Lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri. (Express archive photo)

4) Majrooh went on to write the lyrics for around 350 films in a career spanning more than 50 years and had several popular songs to his credit. Among his memorable songs were “Inhi logo ne le liya dupatta mera” (Pakeezah), “Teri bindiya re” (Abhimaan), “Nanhi kali sone chali” (Sujata), “Yeh lo main hari piya” (Aar Paar), “Kitna pyara vada hai”(caravan) and “Papa kehte hai bada naam karega” (Qayamat se qayamat tak). He penned lyrics for over 74 films for R D Burman with the most famous being ‘Teesri Manzil’, the evergreen blockbuster of the ’60s starring Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh and ‘Mela’ starring Sanjay Khan and Mumtaz.

Actor Dev Anand, film director Amarjeet, singer Mohammad Rafi, lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri and music director RD Burman during the song rehearsal of film ‘Teen Deviyaan’. (Express archive photo) Actor Dev Anand, film director Amarjeet, singer Mohammad Rafi, lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri and music director RD Burman during the song rehearsal of film ‘Teen Deviyaan’. (Express archive photo)

5) Majrooh wrote lyrics of ‘Teri aankhon ke siva duniya mei rakha kya hai’ for the movie ‘Chirag’ in 1969 starring Sunil Dutt and Asha Parekh. This song was inspired by one of the ghazals of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, a famous Pakistani poet. Majrooh took permission from Faiz who readily gave the nod. The song sung by Mohammed Rafi and the female version by Asha Bhosle went on to become a super hit. Majrooh got a call from none other than Faiz congratulating him for writing a beautiful composition.

Condoling his death, veteran lyricist Anand Bakshi had said “Majrooh was a great poet and each of his songs has a unique charm”. In Pic: RD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri and Asha Bhosle. (Express archive photo) Condoling his death, veteran lyricist Anand Bakshi had said “Majrooh was a great poet and each of his songs has a unique charm”. In Pic: RD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri and Asha Bhosle. (Express archive photo)

