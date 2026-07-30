Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Nurturing storytellers for a filmmaking future that belongs to those who know AI
Sensing the need to nurture a new breed of storytellers, Ramanaidu Film School in Hyderabad is busy honing talent that is able to leverage AI to amplify creativity and thrive in the swift-footed world of entertainment.
Artificial intelligence is already redefining the art of filmmaking. From enhancing scenes in movies to deepening the pool of cinematic choices, AI is helping storytellers visualise ideas better. However, AI’s real promise lies in the creative possibilities it unlocks, with the potential to fundamentally reshape the business of filmmaking itself.
Sensing the need to nurture a new breed of storytellers, Ramanaidu Film School in Hyderabad is busy honing talent that is able to leverage AI to amplify creativity and thrive in the swift-footed world of entertainment.
Spending most of his mornings at the Ramanaidu Film School in Hyderabad, Daggubati Suresh Babu, a veteran film producer, distributor and the elder son of D Ramanaidu, the much-revered film producer and the founder of the eponymous film school, sees course design as critical for a future that belongs to those who know AI and can deliver compelling stories with ambitious cinematic visions. Apart from leading the film school, Suresh Babu is also the CEO of Suresh Productions, a leading film production and distribution company that his father founded. To many in the Telugu film world, it is one of Ramanaidu’s important contributions to the industry.
The courses at the film school are apparently designed to nurture talent at every stage of the filmmaking process, from developing original ideas and crafting compelling narratives with memorable characters to building immersive cinematic worlds.
A lot of emphasis is also placed on pre-production, where AI can assist with research and creative exploration, concept art and visual development, storyboarding and shot planning.
During the production stage, the focus shifts to applying AI in practical filmmaking through AI-assisted directing, virtual production, camera planning, and in-scene visualisation.
The courses are apparently also meant to improve post-production. The focus is to deepen creativity while learning how AI could help enhance sound design, music generation, visual effects workflows, trailer creation and marketing content.
The focus on AI-driven filmmaking coincides with a boom in film education across the country. There is a growing interest in filmmaking courses among aspiring directors, screenwriters, content creators and producers. While the numbers vary, industry insiders estimate the market for film education to be worth anywhere between Rs 600 crore and over Rs 1,000 crore. The demand has given rise to institutions across the country, spanning both the public and private sectors. These include established institutes such as the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, alongside film schools in cities such as Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. Hyderabad, meanwhile, is home to the Annapurna College of Film and Media.
The industry has already been witness to a wide variety of filmmaking courses, albeit there are few in the private sector that convey the trust of an established brand and cinematic leadership. For an industry that is talent-centric, it is unlikely to see AI ever replacing a filmmaker even if it gets increasingly integral to filmmaking. Or, as the team at Ramanaidu Film School puts it, “the future belongs to storytellers who know how to combine human emotion, cinematic language, and artificial intelligence to create meaningful, engaging films for the next generation.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05