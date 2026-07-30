Nurturing storytellers for a filmmaking future that belongs to those who know AI

Artificial intelligence is already redefining the art of filmmaking. From enhancing scenes in movies to deepening the pool of cinematic choices, AI is helping storytellers visualise ideas better. However, AI’s real promise lies in the creative possibilities it unlocks, with the potential to fundamentally reshape the business of filmmaking itself.

Sensing the need to nurture a new breed of storytellers, Ramanaidu Film School in Hyderabad is busy honing talent that is able to leverage AI to amplify creativity and thrive in the swift-footed world of entertainment.

Spending most of his mornings at the Ramanaidu Film School in Hyderabad, Daggubati Suresh Babu, a veteran film producer, distributor and the elder son of D Ramanaidu, the much-revered film producer and the founder of the eponymous film school, sees course design as critical for a future that belongs to those who know AI and can deliver compelling stories with ambitious cinematic visions. Apart from leading the film school, Suresh Babu is also the CEO of Suresh Productions, a leading film production and distribution company that his father founded. To many in the Telugu film world, it is one of Ramanaidu’s important contributions to the industry.