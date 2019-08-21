Note By Note

Biwi (1950)

One of Khayyam’s earliest breaks, it was directed by Kishore Sharma and had actors Al Nasir, Pran and Mumtaz Shanti. The song Akele mein woh ghabrate to honge, sung by Mohammad Rafi, became a huge hit.

Footpath (1953)

Written and directed by Zia Sarhadi, the film starred Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari and Anwar Hussain. It revolved around Noshu, a newspaperman. Disgusted of living in poverty, he abandons his scruples and starts making money as a black marketeer. The song Shaam-e-gham ki qasam, sung by Talat Mahmood, became popular among the masses.

Phir Subah Hogi (1958)

Starring Raj Kapoor and Mala Sinha, the film was an adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment. It featured songs written by Sahir Ludhianvi and sung by Mukesh and Asha Bhosle. The notable ones included Woh subah kabhi to aayegi, Aasman pe hai khuda aur zameen pe hum and Cheen-o-Arab humara.

Shola Aur Shabnam (1961)

Written and directed by Ramesh Saigal, it was one of the earliest films of actor Dharmendra. It followed the story of a young man who is torn between his love for a long lost childhood sweetheart and devotion towards a friend who has helped him in his career. In the film, Khayyam set music to songs penned by Kaifi Azmi.

Aakhri Khat (1966)

Written and directed by Chetan Anand, the film marked the debut of actor Rajesh Khanna, who essayed the role of a young sculptor, who leaves behind his wife in Kullu. The songs Baharon mera jeevan bhi sawaron and Aur kuch der theher were huge hits.

Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Produced and directed by Yash Chopra, the film was a love story spanning over two decades and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhie, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The compositions by Khayyam, with Sahir Ludhianvi’s lyrics, were a huge hit.

Noorie (1979)

Directed by Manmohan Krishna and starring Farooq Shaikh, Poonam Dhillon, Madan Puri and Iftekhar, it was a simple and touching story of Noorie and Yusuf’s fearless love. The lyrics of the film were penned by Jan Nisar Akhtar.

Thodisi Bewafaii (1980)

Written and directed by Esmayeel Shroff, it starred Rajesh Khanna, Shabana Azmi and Padmini Kohlapure in a story that revolved around some misunderstandings that lead to Arun and Neema’s divorce. When Neema gets custody of their son, Arun waits for the boy to turn 14 so he can take custody of him.

Umrao Jaan (1981)

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the film had actor Rekha essay the role of the eponymous character. Based on the 1905 Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, it tells the story of a Lucknow courtesan and her rise to fame.

Ahista Ahista (1981)

Remake of critically-acclaimed Kannada film Gejje Pooje, it follows the story of Chandra, a courtesan’s daughter, who falls in love with a boy, but neither of their families permit this marriage. It had iconic songs such as Kabhi kisi ko muqammal jahan nahin milta, Mana teri nazar mein, Bin bulaye hum chale aaye and Nazar se phool chunti hai nazar.

Bazaar (1982)

The drama, directed by Sagar Sarhadi and starring Naseeruddin Shah, Farooq Shaikh, Smita Patil and Supriya Pathak, is set in Hyderabad. It highlights the issue of bride buying in India, through the story of a young girl who was sold by needy parents to affluent expatriate Indians in the Gulf.

Raziya Sultan (1983)

Written and directed by Kamal Amrohi, the film was based on the life of the only female Sultan of Delhi and her love affair with her slave Jamal-ud-Din Yakut. It starred Hema Malini, Parveen Babi and Dharmendra in lead roles.

Compiled by Surbhi Gupta