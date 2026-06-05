‘Not okay with sexualising someone’: What Janhvi Kapoor said before Peddi

Ever since the release of the sports drama Peddi, the film has faced criticism on social media over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyamma. Many viewers have accused the film of objectifying her, with several online discussions questioning the way the character has been written and presented on screen. Some have also criticized Janhvi for taking up a role that, according to them, caters heavily to the male gaze.

‘I’m not okay with sexualising someone’

Amid the ongoing debate, it is worth revisiting Janhvi Kapoor’s own comments from a few months ago, when she spoke about the impact of being oversexualised by filmmakers and the importance of consent in the creative process. “I think at any and every stage, it’s important to ask yourself, what did I consent to? So, for example, I did a song called ‘Bheegi Saree’ (in Param Sundari) where I’m in a wet saree, and I’m dancing pretty sensually. The idea for that was, I wouldn’t say to titillate, but it was a sensual song. I think if someone looked at that and said, I’m not attracted to this chick, I would feel maybe offended. But that’s very different from sexualising someone, especially without their consent. That, in any and every form, I’m not okay with. And that does bother me,” Janhvi told Raj Shamani.