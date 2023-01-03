Nivin Pauly surprises fans with his drastic weight loss, see photos

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly returned to India from Dubai recently. He was spotted at the airport with his family. But, what caught the attention of many people was how much lighter he has gotten since they last saw him. Judging from the airport pictures, Nivin has lost a significant amount of body weight.

Nivin was subjected to constant body-shaming on the internet over his weight gain. He first gained weight as his roles in movies like Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela and Hey Jude demanded it. And since 2017, the actor seemingly made no effort to lose the weight he had gained for these films. He went on to act in several other movies with the same appearance.

It seems Nivin Pauly is starting a new phase in his career. His career has hit a rough patch in the last few years. The last two years especially saw a major lull in his career. None of his films seemed to work at the box office. His last movie Saturday Night was not only panned by critics but it also became a box office disaster. His other films Mahaveeryar and Padavettu too failed to make an impact.

Fans are hoping Nivin would make a strong comeback and his ongoing weight loss is sure to add to the excitement of his fans.

A few months ago, Nivin Pauly completed shooting for a Tamil film titled Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. Written and directed by Ram, the movie marks his return to Kollywood after a gap of five years. His last Tamil film was Richie (2017).

Nivin is also planning the sequel to his hit cop movie Action Hero Biju. Director Abrid Shine and Nivin, who is also the producer, are planning the film on a pan-India scale.