scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Nicole Kidman joins cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness series

Lioness series is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organisation from within.

Hollywood star Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman plays a CIA's senior supervisor role in Lioness series. (Photo: nicolekidman/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Nicole Kidman joins cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness series
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is the latest actor to come on board Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series Lioness. The actor will feature alongside Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira in the CIA drama show, which has been set up at streamer Paramount+, according to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organisation from within.

Also Read |Nicole Kidman: Being married to Tom Cruise kept me from being sexually harassed

Saldana will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

Kidman has been cast in the role of Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

“She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on,” the official description of the character read.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Lioness will also feature Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton.

Sheridan is the creator and also serves as executive producer along with Kidman, David C. Glasser, Saldana, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 13:03 IST
Next Story

IGNOU launches four PG diploma programmes in management; admission process begins

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor’s ‘salty, sandy’ Goan escape
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close