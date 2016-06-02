NFAI acquires 1,790 songbooks of Hindi films from 1934 to 2012

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) acquired 1,790 songbooks of Hindi films from 1934 to 2012. The songbooks starting from the 1934 film Bag-e-Misar by JBH Wadia gives a timeline journey of the Hindi film industry. Dating from 1934, these booklets cover all decades and give an idea of the largely changed scenario of the Hindi film industry. They not only have lyrics of songs from the movies, but even information such as cast, credits and story line. Printed artworks and stills of the films are also available. The booklets also work as advertising platforms for unreleased films. “Song booklets are a rich source of information and documentation of Indian cinema. They have enriched our collection and we appeal to the people to come forward with rare, archival material that would help us in conserving India’s heritage under National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM)”, said Prakash Magdum, Director, NFAI.

