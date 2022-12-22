New Shark Tank India 2 promo teases ‘biggest offer on the show ever’; Amit Jain pledges Rs 5 crore for 5% equity

Sony Entertainment Television has unveiled a new promo for the upcoming second season of the hit reality show Shark Tank India. Featuring returning ‘sharks’ Namita Thapar (Emcure pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (boAt), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) alongside newcomer Amit Jain (CarDekho), the new season will premiere on January 2.

The promo teased glimpses of the new season, including a pitch that attracted ‘the biggest offer on Shark Tank ever’, according to Anupam. It is implied that Amit offered a couple of entrepreneurs Rs 5 crore for 5% equity. The entrepreneurs operate an ambulance service. One of them is heard saying in Hindi, “Losing a loved one makes you wonder what you could have done to save them.” This was the reason they started their company, they said.

The entrepreneurs said that they have generated a revenue of Rs 24 crore in the last year, with 24% profitability. “Then why have you come here,” Anupam asks them.

The first season of Shark Tank India became a runaway hit, and gained an even larger audience on streaming during the Omicron wave of the coronavirus. It made the ‘sharks’ overnight sensations, and highlighted emerging entrepreneur culture in India.

The new season was announced shortly after the first one concluded, but fans of the show were disappointed to learn that Ashneer Grover, who emerged as a favourite among audiences because of his brash style, would not be returning. In an interview, he hinted at certain disagreements with the channel, when he said, “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai.”