Netflix unveils list of most-watched films and shows of 2022; no RRR, but Dhanush’s The Gray Man is number one

Netflix just dropped four Top 10 lists for the year 2022, featuring their biggest hits of the last 12 month. While the inclusion of films such as Enola Holmes 2 and The Gray Man on the Most Popular English Movies of 2022 list wouldn’t come as a surprise to fans, India’s blockbuster hit RRR, which became a cult hit after landing on Netflix, did not feature on the list of the top Non-English movies of 2022. Instead, the list was topped by the grim war drama All Quiet on the Western Front and and the creature feature Troll.

Most Popular English Language Movies on Netflix in 2022

The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Dhanush, among other,s topped the list after spending six weeks in the Global Top 10. The action-thriller, directed by the Russo brothers, clocked in 265,980,000 watch hours between July 17th and September 4th. This was followed by Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project, which spent eight weeks in the Global Top 10. Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes 2 also found a spot on the list, as it had spent four weeks in the Global Top 10.

Here is the list of the most popular English films of 2022 on Netflix:

The Gray Man (253,870,000 hours)



The Adam Project (260,520,000 hours)

Purple Hearts (240,480,000 hours)

Hustle (198,310,000 hours)

The Tinder Swindler (172,130,000 hours)

The Sea Beast (190,150,000 hours)

Enola Holmes 2 (158,030,000 hours)

Senior Year (167,600,000 hours)

The Man from Toronto (170,820,000 hours)

Day Shift (149,810,000 hours)

Most Popular Non-English Movies of 2022

The Norwegian film Troll dethroned Blood Red Sky to become Netflix’s all-time most-watched non-English film in 28 days. Troll is followed by the German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, which spent five weeks in the Global Top 10.

Here is a list of most popular Non-English films of 2022 on Netflix:

Troll (152,350,00 hours)

All Quiet on the Western Front (103,420,000 hours)

Black Crab (97,230,000 hours)

Through my Window (114,050,000 hours)

The Takedown (82,270,000 hours)

Loving Adults (72,720,000 hours)

Carter (64,040,000 hours)

My Name is Vendetta (67,290,000 hours)

Restless (60,420,000 hours)

Furioza (50,530,000 hours)

Most Popular English Netflix series of 2022

To no one’s surprise, Stranger Things Season 4 took the top spot on the list and clocked 1.87 billion hours between May 22 and October 9. This was followed by Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, which was partially helmed by Tim Burton. The show spent five weeks in the Global Top 10. Bridgerton features on the list as well, as the period drama spent 11 weeks in the Global Top 10.

Stranger Things (Season 4) (1.87 billion hours)

Wednesday (Season 1) (1,314,690,000 hours)

DAHMER (962,470,000 hours)

Bridgerton (Season 2) (775,240,000 hours)

Inventing Anna (654,560,000 hours)

Ozark (Season 4) (282,710,000 hours)

The Watcher (395,030,000 hours)

The Sandman (393,140,000 hours)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) (301,850,000 hours)

Virgin River (Season 4) (304,790,000 hours)

Most Popular Non-English Netflix series of 2022

The Korean zombie horror show All of us Are Dead nabbed the top spot and clocked 659,510,000 hours between January 23rd and April 10th. Korean shows proved their dominance as the legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo and romantic comedy Business Proposal featured on the list. Elite was on the list as well.

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) (659,510,000 hours)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) (662,090,000 hours)

The Marked Heart (Season 1) (272,750,000 hours)

Till Money Do Us Part (Season 1) (321,110,000 hours)

Elite (Season 5) (172,640,000 hours)

High Heat (Season 1) (178,860,000 hours)

The Empress (Season 1) (159,800,000 hours)

Business Proposal (Season 1) (279,110,000 hours)

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1) (148,060,000 hours)

Welcome to Eden (Season 1)