Netflix terminates contract for releasing film on 26/11 attacks

Netflix has told the Bombay High Court that it terminated its contract to release ‘Hotel Mumbai’, a film based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, in India and other countries belonging to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Advertising

The development comes after a Dubai-based firm dragged the over-the-top media services platform to court earlier this week, claiming it was “in breach” of an emergency arbitration award granted in Singapore.

The release of ‘Hotel Mumbai’ in India will be delayed, as the high court has passed an order restraining the creation of any third party rights in the film for the SAARC region.

“At the outset, learned counsel for respondent no. 4 (Netflix Global) would state that the licence rights in regard to the film … have now been terminated … Hence, it is stated that respondent no. 4 shall not be exhibiting the film in question, as apprehended by the petitioner,” stated the court’s order, a copy of which The Indian Express has viewed.

Netflix’s lawyer stated that the platform would “withdraw all publicity material” related to the film, which stars actors Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer and Dev Patel.

The case was filed by Dubai firm Plus Holdings, which argued that it had bought rights to ‘Hotel Mumbai’ from an Australia-based entertainment firm that later unlawfully terminated its agreement and transferred the rights to Netflix through a third party.

Plus Holdings took the matter to an arbitration court in Singapore, which granted an award in its favour, a copy of the petition seen by The Indian Express read.

Advertising

“… it appears that there some substance in the contentions as raised on behalf of the petitioner,” stated the high court in its order. ‘Hotel Mumbai’ is based from the 2008 terrorist attack by the Lashkar-e-Taiba on several parts of Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.