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Nepal floods: Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee stranded; Manasi Parekh recounts narrow escape
Kharaj Mukherjee and wife Protiva are stranded in Nepal, while Manasi Parekh says she narrowly escaped the deadly floods.
Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Protiva are stranded in Nepal following the devastating flash floods, with their family sharing updates on their safety. Meanwhile, National Award-winning actor Manasi Parekh, who is in China for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, said she narrowly escaped being caught in the disaster-hit Gyirong area.
Kharaj Mukherjee and wife stranded in Nepal, family says they are safe
Kharaj and Protiva had travelled to Nepal for the shoot of a Bangladeshi film, but the floods disrupted both the production and their travel plans.
Their son, Tamaghna Mukherjee, shared a video to reassure fans and the media that his parents were safe.
“Both of them were in Nepal for their shooting. Many messages from fans and media have reached me about how they are doing. I want to tell everyone that both my mother and father are out of danger. I have spoken to them this morning. They were in Pokhara for the shoot, and the place where the tragedy happened was quite far away. Their return flight from Pokhara was delayed. Even the shoot was disrupted because of the floods.”
He added that the couple had been scheduled to return on August 23 but their plans changed after the shoot was affected.
“They were supposed to return on August 23, but because the shoot was disrupted, they were not able to do so, but they are safe. As far as I know, they are now coming to Gorakhpur from Pokhara. They will take a flight from there and return to Kolkata tomorrow, on the 28th. I want to tell everyone that they are safe.”
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Manasi Parekh says she narrowly escaped the flood-hit area
Manasi Parekh is currently in China as part of Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. She revealed that her group had been expected to reach Gyirong Port on August 27, shortly after the floods struck the area.
Sharing a video of the destruction, she wrote, “This is what happened. We were supposed to be here tomorrow morning.”
Manasi also shared an older video from the same location, recorded just five days before the disaster.
“I was literally welcomed at this spot five days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged.”
The actor later assured her followers that she and the other pilgrims were safe while expressing concern for those affected by the tragedy.
“Life is uncertain, but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God’s grace, we are safe in China, and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home, as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Please keep praying for everyone’s well-being.”
In another update, Manasi said she and the other members of the group were staying in a hotel in New Zhongba and were waiting for authorities to help them leave the area.
“The last 2 days have been absolutely horrifying. Even a simple act of walking felt good after spending almost 2 full days in our hotel as we still don’t know how to get out of New Zhongba. We are all safe and so grateful to be getting food and electricity and a roof over our heads at a time when everything is so so uncertain. We are 5 hours away from the Gyirong Border and @isha.foundation is working with the authorities to make sure all of us are evacuated safely. Only and only prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”
Death toll rises to 359, nearly 1,500 still missing
The devastating flash floods in Nepal have now claimed 359 lives, while nearly 1,500 people remain missing.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also said that 290 Indian nationals are still out of contact following the floods in Nepal. Meanwhile, around 200 Indians who were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are stranded on the Chinese side, according to the MEA.
The floods have caused widespread destruction across the region, damaging roads, homes and other infrastructure, while rescue and evacuation operations continue. The disaster has also sparked major concerns for tourists and pilgrims travelling through the affected areas as authorities work to trace those who remain missing.
Recent reports have linked the catastrophic flooding to a glacial collapse, after early reports suggested that an earthquake or avalanche may have triggered the disaster.
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