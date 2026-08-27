Nepal floods: Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee stranded; Manasi Parekh recounts narrow escape

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Protiva are stranded in Nepal following the devastating flash floods, with their family sharing updates on their safety. Meanwhile, National Award-winning actor Manasi Parekh, who is in China for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, said she narrowly escaped being caught in the disaster-hit Gyirong area.

Kharaj Mukherjee and wife stranded in Nepal, family says they are safe

Kharaj and Protiva had travelled to Nepal for the shoot of a Bangladeshi film, but the floods disrupted both the production and their travel plans.

Their son, Tamaghna Mukherjee, shared a video to reassure fans and the media that his parents were safe.

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“Both of them were in Nepal for their shooting. Many messages from fans and media have reached me about how they are doing. I want to tell everyone that both my mother and father are out of danger. I have spoken to them this morning. They were in Pokhara for the shoot, and the place where the tragedy happened was quite far away. Their return flight from Pokhara was delayed. Even the shoot was disrupted because of the floods.”