Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam trailer: Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery film promises a lot of fun

The trailer of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam gives us a glimpse of a bizarre situation that director Lijo Jose Pellissery has conjured up with his screenwriter S. Hareesh. Starring Mammootty in the lead role, the film follows events in a quiet town, which is thrown into a state of disbelief when a dead man returns.

The trailer opens with a couplet from Thirukkural. The couplet describes falling asleep and waking up as an act of death and birth. Judging from the trailer, it seems a drama troupe is stranded in a village in Tamil Nadu after their bus breaks down. One of the important members of the troupe, played by Mammootty, takes a mid-morning nap and wakes up as a different person. It seems he becomes the person who has passed away recently in the village. Is he possessed? We don’t know.

The village is caught off-guard as they are clueless to respond to a situation where a dead man comes alive in the body of a different person. And it seems it leads to a whole lot of situational comedy.

Besides playing the lead role, Mammootty has also bankrolled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Earlier this month, the film had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala. The movie was a huge hit with the festival crowd. The audiences who got to see Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam at the festival were quite impressed by what Lijo Jose Pellissery has done with the film.

The makers have not announced the release date of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.