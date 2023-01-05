scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu hit Akhanda to release in Hindi

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda became a huge hit at the box office in 2021, grossing over Rs 120 crore from its worldwide ticket sales.

Akhanda movieA poster of Akhanda film featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna. (Photo: PR Handout)
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu hit Akhanda to release in Hindi
Pen Studios will release the Hindi version of Telugu movie star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s last film Akhanda. Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie released in cinemas in December 2021. The film became a huge hit at the box office, grossing over Rs 120 crore from its worldwide ticket sales.

“If the last year has taught us anything it’s that the audience is craving mass entertainers and visual spectacles that merit a theatre viewing. We believe ‘Akhanda’ is a film that will find takers in different language markets and has Pan-India appeal considering Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fanbase and the high-octane action and entertainment that the film delivers,” said Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

The success of Akhanda came as a much-needed break for the Telugu film industry as it was trying to get back on its toes after being battered by two-year pandemic restrictions.

The Hindi version of Akhanda will open in cinemas on January 20. Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth.

In Akhanda, Balakrishna played a double role. And one of them is an Aghori who has got a taste for violence. The titular character Akhanda never hesitates to kill people who offend his code of justice.

Akhanda was also screened at the last edition of the International Film Festival of India in the Indian Panorama mainstream section. When the film was released in Telugu, it received mixed reviews. “While Boyapati talks about some real issues in the movie, like unchecked mining, irresponsible disposal of chemical waste, fake godmen, and meaninglessness of violence, it is all grandstanding. It may look like the film is pro-progress and pro-rationality, but his characters’ actions are anything but,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 15:33 IST
