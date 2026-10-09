Nana Patekar played them on screen. Mumbai’s top cops Rakesh Maria, Daya Nayak remember a friend

Actor Nana Patekar, who played police roles in several movies during his celebrated career, developed friendly relations with several officers from retired top cop Rakesh Maria to Daya Nayak, referred to as “encounter specialist” — a monicker he contests.

Patekar played Mumbai Police joint commissioner of police (crime) Maria,, who led the 26/11 terror attack case and questioned Ajmal Kasab — the lone Pakistani terrorist held alive and eventually hanged to death after conviction.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Maria, who is currently in the US, said, “I spoke to him on September 23 before leaving for the US and he took a promise from me to visit his farmhouse in Pune. He said he would cook chicken for the both of us… It is so unfortunate that it turned out to be the last time I spoke to him.”

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Speaking about Nana playing his character, Maria said, “Nana told me he had accepted a role for playing me in an upcoming movie when he faced a problem.”

He added, “He told me that as per ascene, Maria gets angry at Kasab and abuses him. Nana said he knew me and got my mannerisms but could not imagine me abusing someone. So he wanted to speak to me on handling the scene. I told him he was a great actor and I dare not tell him how to do his job.”

Incidentally, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma Thursday tweeted a scene from his movie where Patekar playing Maria takes Kasab to the morgue where bodies of other terrorists in 26/11 attacks are kept, calling it “the best scene of Nana Patekar”.

Maria, who first met the actor much before in 1987 when he was a DCP during patrolling during Ganesh Visarjan, said the actor invited him home and they remained friends ever since, speaking to each other every few weeks.

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“He played cops so well as he was a son-of-the-soil and honest to the core in his approach. There will never be anyone person like him in the industry,” Maria said.

For Daya Nayak, the popular Mumbai cop who was the inspiration behind inspector Sadhu Agashe of the 2004 film Ab Tak Chappan, meeting Nana Patekar was a lifelong dream.

While working as a waiter in Versova, Nayak had seen the actor shoot for the film Ankush and wished he would walk upto him. Things turned and a few years later and the actor who turned a friend was speaking to him regarding the role of Agashe.

ALSO READ: Hours before death, Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 am he was unwell

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“Nana became a friend and during the toughest times he would call and give moral support. It is a major loss,” Nayak said.

Also Read | Nana Patekar was friends with politicians but remained outspoken till end

According to sources, several scenes Ab Tak Chappan, including the ones where a gangster keeps calling Agashe as he goes about his everyday business, was based on some real life events where Chhota Shakeel kept calling up police officers.

In a social media post on X on Thursday, Nayak praised Nana Patekar’s versatility as an actor and recalled his portrayal in Ab Tak Chhappan. “Such a wonderfully versatile actor and the extraordinary way you inhabited every character you played. You inspired me while playing a character inspired by me… you didn’t simply portray a police officer — you made people understand the person behind the uniform, the pressures, the humanity and what it truly means to be a police officer. And you did it with such honesty and depth.”