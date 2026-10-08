Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, dies of cardiac arrest in Goa

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of the most distinctive performers of Hindi and Marathi cinema, died at his home in Goa in the early hours of Thursday. He was 75.

Patekar’s son, Malhar, confirmed the death to The Indian Express. “Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with detailed statement. He died due to natural reasons,” Malhar said.

Patekar was in Goa at the family’s house, where he passed away, his son said pointing that he died due to cardiac arrest in the night.

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Nana Patekar made his film debut with Gaman (1978) after starting out in theatre. He rose to prominence with films such as Parinda (1989), for which he won the National Film Award, and Krantiveer (1994), which earned him the National Award for Best Actor. He went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films including Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti, Welcome and Marathi film Natsamrat. He was also a director, writer and recipient of the Padma Shri (2013).