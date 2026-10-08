Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, dies of cardiac arrest in Goa

Actor Nana Patekar was administered 45 minutes of continuous CPR, but could not be saved. He died at the age of 75 at his home in Goa.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha, Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 08:05 AM IST
Nana Patekar dead, Nana Patekar death newsNana Patekar died in the morning in Goa.
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of the most distinctive performers of Hindi and Marathi cinema, died at his home in Goa in the early hours of Thursday. He was 75.

Patekar’s son, Malhar, confirmed the death to The Indian Express. “Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with detailed statement. He died due to natural reasons,” Malhar said.

Patekar was in Goa at the family’s house, where he passed away, his son said pointing that he died due to cardiac arrest in the night.

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Nana Patekar made his film debut with Gaman (1978) after starting out in theatre. He rose to prominence with films such as Parinda (1989), for which he won the National Film Award, and Krantiveer (1994), which earned him the National Award for Best Actor. He went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films including Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti, Welcome and Marathi film Natsamrat. He was also a director, writer and recipient of the Padma Shri (2013).

Patekar also displayed a different side of his acting in the hugely popular comedy Welcome (2007), in which his portrayal of gangster Uday Shetty became one of his most remembered performances. He reprised the role in Welcome Back.

In Marathi cinema, Patekar delivered one of his most acclaimed performances in Natsamrat (2016), playing a retired stage actor. He also appeared in Dr. Prakash Baba Amte–The Real Hero, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Marathi).

He was also a director, making Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991, besides acting in and writing the film. Patekar received the Padma Shri in 2013 and was a recipient of three National Film Awards.

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Patekar He was also associated with social work through the Naam Foundation. His death marks the end of a career spanning nearly five decades in Indian cinema.

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Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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