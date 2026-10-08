Hours before death, Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 am he was unwell

Actor Nana Patekar messaged a friend around 2.30 am on Thursday to say he was unwell. Less than three hours later, the veteran actor, one of the most distinctive performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, was declared dead after a cardiac arrest, according to the hospital where he was taken. He was 75.

Patekar’s son, Malhar, confirmed the death to The Indian Express. “Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with detailed statement,” Malhar said. He added that the funeral would be held in Pune.

Patekar will be given a state funeral, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced, citing his unparalleled contribution to Marathi theatre and to Marathi and Hindi cinema. The decision was taken by the state government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shelar said.

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Patekar was at the family’s house in Goa. His friend saw the message late, Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, Goa, told the media. “From information that we have received, he (Nana) messaged his friend that he was not feeling well somewhere around 2.30 am…that he was feeling uncomfortable…but since it was late night time, I think his friend could not get the message properly on time,” Salkar said.

“He (friend) reached his (Patekar’s) house around 4 am when he was sweating and gasping…then his caretaker came here, took the ambulance and went to the residence, which is nearby. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. By the time, they reached he was unresponsive, they started CPR in the house, shifted him on CPR to the hospital, but by the time it was too late and he was declared dead at 5.20 am,” Salkar said.

“Nana Patekar was brought dead at our hospital at around 4.20 am. We tried our best to give him CPR,” he added.

Salkar said the hospital did not know whether Patekar had a history of heart trouble. “It is a case of cardiac arrest, but the cause we dont know, whether he was a known case of cardiac or he was on any tablets…that we dont have an idea.”

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Because he was brought dead, the hospital registered a medico-legal case. “The police came and the body has been shifted to Goa Medical College for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the relatives,” Salkar said.

Tributes poured in from the film industry, from politicians and from his fans. Fadnavis said, “Nana was as great-hearted as he was great on screen. He gave Marathi and Hindi cinema an entire era. From Krantiveer to Natsamrat, there is no parallel to the powerful and accomplished range of his acting. His death is a great loss to the film industry.” Fadnavis also recalled Patekar’s work with farmers and drought-hit communities through the Naam Foundation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actor Shri Nana Ppatekar Ji. With his remarkable journey across theatre, Hindi and Marathi cinema, his powerful performances and distinctive artistry left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, admirers and the entire film fraternity.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people.”

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Patekar started out in theatre and made his film debut with Gaman (1978). He rose to prominence with Parinda (1989), which won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Krantiveer (1994) won him the National Award for Best Actor, and Agni Sakshi (1996) brought a third, for Best Supporting Actor. His other acclaimed films include Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti. He also showed a gift for comedy as the gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007), a role he reprised in Welcome Back (2015).

In Marathi cinema, he played a retired stage actor in Natsamrat (2016), one of his most celebrated roles. He also directed, wrote and starred in Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), and received the Padma Shri in 2013.

Away from films, Patekar worked with drought-hit farmers through the Naam Foundation, which he set up with actor Makarand Anaspure in 2015. His career spanned nearly five decades.