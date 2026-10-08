Hours before death, Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 am he was unwell

The veteran actor's friend saw the late-night message only later and reached his Goa home around 4 am to find him sweating and gasping. He was declared dead at 5.20 am. Maharashtra will give him a state funeral in Pune.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha, Vallabh Ozarkar
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 10:54 AM IST
nana patekarNana Patekar will be given a state funeral. (Express Archive Photo by Pavan Khengre)
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Actor Nana Patekar messaged a friend around 2.30 am on Thursday to say he was unwell. Less than three hours later, the veteran actor, one of the most distinctive performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, was declared dead after a cardiac arrest, according to the hospital where he was taken. He was 75.

Patekar’s son, Malhar, confirmed the death to The Indian Express. “Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with detailed statement,” Malhar said. He added that the funeral would be held in Pune.

Patekar will be given a state funeral, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced, citing his unparalleled contribution to Marathi theatre and to Marathi and Hindi cinema. The decision was taken by the state government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shelar said.

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Patekar was at the family’s house in Goa. His friend saw the message late, Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, Goa, told the media. “From information that we have received, he (Nana) messaged his friend that he was not feeling well somewhere around 2.30 am…that he was feeling uncomfortable…but since it was late night time, I think his friend could not get the message properly on time,” Salkar said.

Also read | When Nana Patekar said he ‘never found time to live’: ‘Zindagi udhar ki hai’

“He (friend) reached his (Patekar’s) house around 4 am when he was sweating and gasping…then his caretaker came here, took the ambulance and went to the residence, which is nearby. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. By the time, they reached he was unresponsive, they started CPR in the house, shifted him on CPR to the hospital, but by the time it was too late and he was declared dead at 5.20 am,” Salkar said.

“Nana Patekar was brought dead at our hospital at around 4.20 am. We tried our best to give him CPR,” he added.

Salkar said the hospital did not know whether Patekar had a history of heart trouble. “It is a case of cardiac arrest, but the cause we dont know, whether he was a known case of cardiac or he was on any tablets…that we dont have an idea.”

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Because he was brought dead, the hospital registered a medico-legal case. “The police came and the body has been shifted to Goa Medical College for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the relatives,” Salkar said.

Tributes poured in from the film industry, from politicians and from his fans. Fadnavis said, “Nana was as great-hearted as he was great on screen. He gave Marathi and Hindi cinema an entire era. From Krantiveer to Natsamrat, there is no parallel to the powerful and accomplished range of his acting. His death is a great loss to the film industry.” Fadnavis also recalled Patekar’s work with farmers and drought-hit communities through the Naam Foundation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actor Shri Nana Ppatekar Ji. With his remarkable journey across theatre, Hindi and Marathi cinema, his powerful performances and distinctive artistry left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, admirers and the entire film fraternity.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people.”

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Patekar started out in theatre and made his film debut with Gaman (1978). He rose to prominence with Parinda (1989), which won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Krantiveer (1994) won him the National Award for Best Actor, and Agni Sakshi (1996) brought a third, for Best Supporting Actor. His other acclaimed films include Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti. He also showed a gift for comedy as the gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007), a role he reprised in Welcome Back (2015).

In Marathi cinema, he played a retired stage actor in Natsamrat (2016), one of his most celebrated roles. He also directed, wrote and starred in Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), and received the Padma Shri in 2013.

Away from films, Patekar worked with drought-hit farmers through the Naam Foundation, which he set up with actor Makarand Anaspure in 2015. His career spanned nearly five decades.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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