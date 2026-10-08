‘Mujhe sachhi maro’: How Nana Patekar brought ‘genuinity to his craft

Patekar was a performer who exuded intensity and intellectuality

Written by: Dipanita Nath
5 min readPuneOct 8, 2026 07:55 PM IST
Nana Patekar death Natasamrat connectionNana Patekar dies of heart attack in Goa (Photo: Nana Patekar / Instagram)
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A sharp satire written by Vijay Tendulkar in the 1970s, Pahije Jatiche demanded its actors to walk the terrain of caste, power and love. When Jabbar Patel, the award-winning theatre and film director, went to watch a show in Mumbai, his eyes stayed on a new actor in the play. A few years into his twenties, the young performer was balancing layers of humour, politics and the confusions of youth with élan.

“I requested him to play a role in my film,’” Patel said. That is how Nana Patekar came to be a part of Patel’s Simhasan in 1979. One of the actor’s first films but his intensity was already there. In one scene, Nana was supposed to get beaten up by a group. “It has to be good. You have to look very hurt,” said Patel. Nana answered, ‘Mujhe sachhi maro (Beat me in reality)’. “He really was beaten. There were marks on his body after,” said Patel.

Patel would argue with Patekar that such intensity was not required. That this was acting. But Patekar, an artist who had trained at JJ School of Art in Mumbai and knew that power of truth, countered, “Even acting must have reality to it.”

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Patekar, who died on October 8 at the age of 75, never changed the way he worked. He rose through different roles on the Marathi stage and Marathi and Hindi films, adding textures to his art.

Whatever the role, Patekar brought an intellectuality to it. He was versed in several art forms. As a lover of music, his home was filled with the songs of Kumar Gandharv or Kishori Amonkar playing. He knew a vast number of Marathi poets by heart. He had watched the play, Ghashiram Kotwal, 10-15 times. He cared for society. There was also Patekar’s fearlessness—He wouldn’t shy of giving any political leader who asked for his honest opinion.

“My first published newspaper article was about Nana Patekar. His passing is a terrible loss. He was the master of, both, maximum acting and coiled restraint. Time and again he showed tremendous intelligence to reverse the self caricature that invariably creeps in with elaborate mannerism acting and popular demand. A worthy actor who took the ‘angry young man’ forward which, for a serious cinema lover, is just one of the dimensions of his multi-faceted talent,” said Dhiraj Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Patel approached Patekar again in 2014 for the biopic Yashwantrao Chavan: Bakhar Eka Vaadalaachi. “He studied the role so widely and put forth every argument and analysis of the political situation in a beautiful way,” said Patel.

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Patekar had begun his life in performance though school plays and sustained it through a time of family hardship. The Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai hosted some of his later performances. At the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, there are memories of Patekar’s visit in 2016 for the Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the annual theatre festival. His session energised students.

“Nana Patekar came to NSD for the Living Legend Series 30 minutes before the scheduled time. He sat on the steps of Abhimanch, the main hall, and interacted informally with the students and the audience. Referring to the stage set up for the interaction session, Patekar had said, “Waha se girne ka darr rehta hai, yahan se nahin,’” recalled an NSD staffer.

Chittaranjan Tripathi, Director of the National School of Drama in Delhi said Patekar created, in many ways, his own school of acting — inspiring generations of actors. “In my younger days, after watching films like Ankur, Pratighaat, Parinda and many others, there was a time when I dreamt of acting like him. His acting had a rare quality: it seemed to speak the language of the common man. The emotions were raw, instinctive and deeply truthful, without ever feeling artificial or cliché,” Tripathi said.

“As a trained artist from JJ School of Art, he brought something more to the outer creation of a character—much like a painter who does not merely reproduce what he sees, but gives it his own form, texture and perspective. His presence, his voice, his silences, his eyes and his extraordinary understanding of human behaviour created a language unmistakably his own,” added.

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One of Patekar’s more powerful roles would become Ganpat Belwalkar, a Lear-like thespian in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Natasamrat. “Can someone provide a home, a home?,” cries the great actor played by Patekar who fills the pain of ageing, suffering and pain in a protagonist passing through his final years.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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