Nakuul Mehta on quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: ‘There’s nothing new I can bring to it’

After playing the role of Ram Kapoor in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, actor Nakuul Mehta has decided to quit the show because he feels that he has nothing more to offer to the role.

The actor has been attached to the show from its inception. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a reboot of the 2011 series of the same name. The original series starred actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The reboot featured Disha Parmar as the female lead. Nakuul will be replaced by actor Hiten Tejwani, who will appear as a new character.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nakuul said, “The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started as because we took on an iconic show (and remade it). But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has, I think has been truly special. I feel creatively full, having been a part of it for so long. The story is going places and I feel going ahead there’s nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

The actor admitted that it was tempting to stay on, but said that he wants to continue challenging himself. He said, “I feel I have paid my dues to the makers and the audiences in the last 18 months. Moreover, you must know when to go and now is the time to go. It is tempting to stay on and continue with a show and receive the love but what more is my question. I look at challenging myself. I have had patience and resilience to say no to a lot of things and preserve myself for bigger things.”

In his decade-long acting career, Nakuul has been a part of shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishaqbaaz, and Dil Boley Oberi.