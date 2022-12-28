scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Nakuul Mehta on quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: ‘There’s nothing new I can bring to it’

Nakuul Mehta played the lead role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, a show that he is set to depart from after one-and-a-half years.

Nakuul MehtaActor Nakuul Mehta has been taking playing the role of Ram Kapoor since 2021. (Photo: Instagram/nakuulmehta)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

After playing the role of Ram Kapoor in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, actor Nakuul Mehta has decided to quit the show because he feels that he has nothing more to offer to the role.

The actor has been attached to the show from its inception. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a reboot of the 2011 series of the same name. The original series starred actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The reboot featured Disha Parmar as the female lead. Nakuul will be replaced by actor Hiten Tejwani, who will appear as a new character.

Also Read |Nakuul Mehta resumes shoot for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain after appendix surgery: ‘Ammunition one organ less, ambition top’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nakuul said, “The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started as because we took on an iconic show (and remade it). But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has, I think has been truly special. I feel creatively full, having been a part of it for so long. The story is going places and I feel going ahead there’s nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

 

The actor admitted that it was tempting to stay on, but said that he wants to continue challenging himself. He said, “I feel I have paid my dues to the makers and the audiences in the last 18 months. Moreover, you must know when to go and now is the time to go. It is tempting to stay on and continue with a show and receive the love but what more is my question. I look at challenging myself. I have had patience and resilience to say no to a lot of things and preserve myself for bigger things.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban

In his decade-long acting career, Nakuul has been a part of shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishaqbaaz, and Dil Boley Oberi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 19:57 IST
Next Story

Chelsea’s Reece James says 2022 ‘toughest year’ after fresh injury woes

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor, 10 celebrity photos
Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close