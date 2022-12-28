scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Naga Chaitanya-Venkat Prabhu’s Custody gets a release date

Naga Chaitanya has teamed up with director Venkat Prabhu for a film titled Custody, which is set to be released next year.

Naga Chaitanya is poised to get an image makeover with his next film, Custody, which is expected to introduce him as an action hero. Directed by Tamil director Venkat Prabhu, who is known for Mankatha and Goa, the upcoming film is now all set to be released on May 12, 2023. The production house of the film, Srinivasaa Silver Screen, announced the release date on Twitter.

Going by the first-look poster of the film, which was released in November, it looks like Custody is a story about a cop, who turns against his own brethren for a cause. It featured a bruised Naga Chaitanya in a police uniform, surrounded by cops with their guns pointed at him. The poster carried the tagline, ‘A Venkat Prabhu hunt’, which could mean the film is an action thriller about a protagonist on the run.

The film will also unite composer Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja, as the two will collaborate to compose the music for the film. Other than Naga Chaitanya, the film has Arvind Swami in the antagonist role and Keerthy Shetty as the lead actress. Priyamani, Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, and Vennela Kishore are also a part of the cast.

Custody will also be released in Tamil, making it the first Tamil-Telugu bilingual of Naga Chaitanya’s career.

