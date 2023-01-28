Naatu Naatu faces competition from Applause, a song set in Mumbai

ON the streets of Mumbai, outside a chai tapri, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Anjali Lama dance to the song Applause, written by legendary Diane Warren and sung by Sofia Carson, in the rain. This song features in the Leena Yadav-directed short film Sharing A Ride, which is part of Tell It Like A Woman, an anthology of seven shorts directed by women directors from across the world. The song Applause, which encourages women to applaud themselves and give themselves some love without waiting for someone else to do it, is competing with RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Other contenders for the award are from ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ‘This is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

With Applause, Warren has been nominated for the Oscar for the 14th time and this is her sixth nomination in a row. In fact, the 66-year-old American songwriter in November 2022 received an honorary Oscar for her work. Talking about her nomination, she said: “This is such an inspiring moment. The movie tells women’s stories. Sharing a Ride is a fabulous film in the anthology. I am so proud that my song was used to tie that whole emotional journey (of the anthology) together. I’m proud to represent their (women protagonists) stories and journeys.” Warren is all praises for AR Rahman who has scored the music for Sharing A Ride. She gives a shout-out to women composers Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum and Elena Maro, who have worked on the other segments of the film.

In 2020, Yadav was approached by We Do It Together, a non-profit film production company, to be part of the anthology that focuses on stories of women to create a larger dialogue. She chose to adapt on screen the real-life encounter Krupa Ge, her co-writer for Sharing A Ride, had. This 18-minute short explores a privileged woman professional’s conflict and realisation of her own prejudice after she is forced to share an auto ride with a transgender one night. “Taking inspiration from Kerala which has recruited transgenders in government jobs, we too created the character of a transgender traffic cop in the film, which set in Mumbai. Once Jacqueline was onboard, we wanted a real trans person to join the cast. Anjali, who is a successful model, was perfect for the role.”

While other films of the anthology deal with domestic violence, being a single parent, choosing to childfree and other gender-related subjects, Yadav’s film is about empathy and forgiveness. “My film talks about the deep-rooted conditioning and bias that most people have. Jacqueline’s character becomes aware of her own biases and faces her suppressed desires after her unexpected encounter with Anjali.” Lama, who is originally from a village in Nepal, moved to Mumbai to pursue modelling and recently made her New York ramp debut.

The film, which premiered at the Taormina Film Festival in 2022 and won the TFF Excellence Award there, has been acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films. Prominent international women personalities such as Taraji P Henson, Jennifer Hudson, Pauletta Washington, Cara Delevingne, Catherine Hardwicke, Margherita Buy, Marcia Gay Harden, Eva Longoria, Leonor Varela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anne Watanabe and Mipo O have worked on the films, both behind and in front of the camera.

Chiara Tilesi, founder of We Do It Together and co-producer of the film, says: “Diane, through this beautiful and important song ‘Applause’, has given a voice to millions of women around the world, creating a true anthem that could only have the beautiful and powerful voice of Sofia. The song and film are starting a global movement where women and men are united in celebrating women. Talking about working with Yadav, she described it as “an incredible experience”. Tilesi Said: “Leena’s vision is extraordinary. Her art shows her heart.”

The journey of the film, Tell it like a Woman’, started nearly six years ago when Tilesi thought of making a movie “directed by some of the top female directors with top actresses telling stories to empower women”. Thrilled over ‘Applause’ bagging an Oscar nomination, she says: “It has been a long journey and at times very difficult, but we never gave up because we believed in the beauty, power and message of the film…We created a movement and ‘we did it together’. This is just the beginning and we will produce more movies by women about women for everyone.”

Talking about the buzz that Naatu Naatu has created, Yadav says, “I’m so happy that it is getting such a great response. Indian music is so rich and orchestration is amazing. I hope Indian music continues to grab attention every year. Cinema has to go beyond the language and geographical barrier.”