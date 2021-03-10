Zayn Malik slams Grammys: ‘Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination’

Zayn Malik released his album, Nobody Is Listening, in January this year. (Photo: Zayn Malik/Instagram)

Five days before 63rd annual Grammy Awards, Zayn Malik has slammed the recording academy for not being transparent in their nominations. The 28 year old singer and song-writer took to Twitter to express his annoyance.

“Fu** the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary,” the singer wrote.

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021

What earlier looked liked retaliation for being snubbed at Grammys this year, Zayn in a later tweet cleared, saying, “My tweet was not personal or about eligibility.”

My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting process — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 10, 2021

In his clarification Tweet, Zayn stressed upon the need for “inclusion”, and how he feels there is a “lack of transparency of the nomination process”. He also suggested that the recording academy “creates and allows favoritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting process”.

Zayn is yet to receive a Grammy nomination. However, in 2018, he and Taylor Swift were nominated for their collaboration, ‘I Don’t wanna Live Forever’, from the film Fifty Shades Darker, in the best song written for visual media category.

Zayn started his music career in 2010 when he joined the pop music boys’ band, One Direction. Zayn released his third studio album, Nobody Is Listening, in January this year.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will stream live on March 14 on Paramount+ and Grammy.com. online.