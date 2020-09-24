Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome baby girl

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are proud parents of a baby girl. (Photo: Reuters)

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Malik took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the birth of his daughter.

He tweeted, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

Along with the tweet, the former One Direction member also shared a photo of his daughter’s hand holding on to his.

Gigi Hadid recently took to Instagram to share photos from her maternity shoot that left fans in awe.

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in May during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first started dating each other in 2015 after they met on the sets of Malik’s “Pillowtalk.” Their relationship was reportedly on-again, off-again until they were spotted together in December last year.

